Apple releases iOS 18.1 beta 3 for developers

Apple is now rolling out iOS 18.1 beta 3 to developers, one week after the second beta was released. iOS 18.1 includes the first batch of Apple Intelligence features and is expected to be released sometime in October.

iOS 18.1 beta 3 rolling out now

iOS 18.1 beta 3, build number 22B5034e, is available to developer beta testers. There is no public beta available, and there’s no timetable for when that will change. Additionally, the iOS 18.1 beta is only available for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the only two iPhone models that support Apple Intelligence.

iOS 18.1 introduces the initial wave of Apple Intelligence features, including Writing Tools for rewriting, proofreading, and summarizing text. The Siri design has been fully revamped and now includes the option to type your queries. The Mail app gains new functionalities such as message summaries, priority sorting, and Smart Reply. Additionally, iOS 18.1 introduces a new Focus mode called Reduce Interruptions, leveraging AI to prioritize notifications that require immediate attention.

Apple is also continuing to beta test iOS 18.0 with developers and public beta users. This update is expected to be released in September.

Spot any changes in today’s release of iOS 18.1 beta 3 or iPadOS 18.1 beta 3? Let us know in the comments below, on Twitter @9to5Mac, and on Threads @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.