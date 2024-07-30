 Skip to main content

This is every device that will support Apple Intelligence at launch

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Jul 30 2024 - 7:44 am PT
31 Comments
Apple Intelligence logo

Apple Intelligence is one of the most exciting and powerful new technologies Apple is launching this year. It is now available to beta testers with a supported device, and will release publicly this fall—still labeled beta—as part of iOS 18.1, macOS Sequoia 15.1, and iPadOS 18.1.

Here is the full list of devices that will support Apple Intelligence at launch.

iPhones

  • iPhone 15 Pro
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • *Full iPhone 16 lineup expected to support AI too

Macs

  • M3 MacBook Air
  • M2 MacBook Air
  • M1 MacBook Air
  • M3 MacBook Pro
  • M2 MacBook Pro
  • M1 MacBook Pro
  • M3 iMac
  • M1 iMac
  • M2 Mac mini
  • M1 Mac mini
  • M2 Mac Studio
  • M1 Mac Studio
  • M2 Mac Pro

iPads

  • M4 iPad Pro
  • M2 iPad Pro
  • M1 iPad Pro
  • M2 iPad Air
  • M1 iPad Air

Apple Intelligence features

If you have one of the above devices, this fall you’ll be able to gain access to a variety of Apple Intelligence features.

Image tools will enable creating original images via a simple typed description, including Genmoji. You’ll also be able to easily remove unwanted objects from images, and more.

The supercharged new Siri also comes on supported Apple Intelligence devices, bringing new capabilities like on-screen awareness, context awareness, ChatGPT integration, and more.

Language tools will enable AI to analyze your writing and offer revisions in various writing styles, or simply proofread for grammar and spelling. Those same tools will also intelligently prioritize and summarize content on your device, like notifications, email messages, and more.

No Vision Pro, Apple Watch, or HomePod support

At launch, Apple Intelligence will require a compatible iPhone, Mac, or iPad. No other Apple devices will support the new technology.

Vision Pro support is reportedly in the works, and perhaps new HomePod models will be powerful enough to host the new Siri. We might get a hint of the Apple Watch story when the Series 10 debuts.

It’s likely that a few years from now, Apple Intelligence will pervade every product Apple sells. But for now, only select iPhones, iPads, and Macs support it.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications