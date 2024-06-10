There’s a new Apple app coming for creating AI images: Image Playground

At WWDC today, Apple debuted Apple Intelligence, a suite of new features for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and more that covers things like text generation, an improved Siri, Genmoji, and more.

Image creation is one of the chief pillars of Apple Intelligence, and Apple calls it Image Playground. While you’ll be able to access the Image Playground tools from inside apps like Messages, Notes, and Keynote, Apple has also created a dedicated Image Playground app that’s coming this fall.

New dedicated app for creating AI images

Image Playground provides a powerful way to have Apple Intelligence automatically create new images for you in an accessible way. It starts with choosing an image style. Image Playground supports three styles:

Animation

Illustration

Sketch

From here, you can explore a range of concepts for images using the existing categories like accessories, themes, places, and costumes.

The next step is to type a description of what you’re looking for. If you’d like to include someone you know in the image, you can select them from your Photos library. Then voila, Image Playground will automatically create the image for you.

Although these features may be most commonly used inside of existing apps, the Image Playground app will serve as a fun sandbox where you can experiment and just have fun. Kids, especially, are sure to have a great time playing around in Image Playground.

All of the image generation of Image Playground happens on-device, meaning you can create as many images as you’d like without worrying about putting a drain on any external cloud resources.

Once you’ve created an image in Image Playground, it can be easily saved to the Photos or Files apps, or exported to another app for sharing it with others.

It’s noteworthy that all of the images demoed for Image Playground are animated or otherwise unrealistic in style. Clearly, Apple doesn’t want to provide tools for creating realistic-looking fake photos.