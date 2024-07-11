This fall, Apple Intelligence will bring a host of powerful features to users. If you have a compatible device, you’ll be able to create original images on command, call on a supercharged new Siri, and use custom AI-crafted Genmoji.

Apple Intelligence also introduces new writing tools across iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and iPadOS 18. Here’s how AI is set to improve your writing across all your devices.

Apple Intelligence writing tools will be avalable in whatever app you’re using across your iPhone, iPad, and Mac. They aren’t limited to only Apple apps.

As long as the app you’re using employs the standard text input system—which nearly all third-party apps do—you’ll be able to call on Apple Intelligence to help out in a variety of ways.

Let’s say you’re drafting an email, and you feel like it needs some heavy revision. Or you’re working on a speech for work or school, and aren’t pleased with it. Maybe you could use help with something as simple as an Instagram post.

In all these cases, Apple’s writing tools are ready to assist. Here’s what they can do.

Rewrite text using preset styles or custom commands

Apple Intelligence offers several preset styles that can be employed to instantly rewrite your text in a specific tone. You can choose from three options:

Friendly

Professional

Concise

Each preset is designed to make it as quick and easy as possible to have your text rewritten.

But you’re not limited to these options alone. Like with ChatGPT and other AI tools, Apple Intelligence also supports custom rewrite commands.

Apple’s writing tools have an option that reads, “Describe your change.” Here, you can input requests such as, “Make this read like a poem.”

Compose text from scratch with ChatGPT

Apple’s home-grown writing tools will not compose text from scratch for you. It can rewrite existing text, but not draft something all-new like some other AI tools can.

Fortunately, this is where Apple Intelligence’s deep ChatGPT integration is a lifesaver. Baked right into the existing AI writing tools, you can use ChatGPT to do what Apple can’t: compose text entirely from scratch.

This integration is a seamless part of the Apple Intelligence experience. It’s entirely native, with no need to install anything extra, or sign up for an OpenAI account. Text composition tools are part of Apple Intelligence—they’re just powered by ChatGPT rather than Apple.

Proofread text and offer spelling and grammar advice

Similar to third-party tools like Grammarly, Apple Intelligence also provides proofreading tools that go beyond the standard system spellcheck.

With proofreading, your writing style is kept fully in-tact, but Apple will offer suggestions for revisions based on spelling and grammar issues. Think of this option as requiring the least amount of AI infusion.

Analyze and summarize text

Finally, Apple Intelligence can also analyze your text and draw out key points.

Apple’s writing tools include two available buttons—Summary and Key Points—that will help you hone in on what the text is all about.

This can come in handy with your own text, as it can reveal whether you’re actually communicating what you intended. But more likely, it will be employed in situations where you want to get a quick rundown of text that someone else wrote, like an email or article.

Wrap-up

Apple Intelligence writing tools are designed to serve a variety of different use cases, and at various levels of need.

Want something composed from scratch? The system can do that for you. How about a revision of what you’ve already drafted? That’s easy too. Just need some proofreading? Not a problem.

By making these tools available at a system level, wherever you write text, Apple is poised to make AI mainstream in a whole new way.

What are you most excited about with Apple’s writing tools? Let us know in the comments.