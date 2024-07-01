This is every device that will support Apple Intelligence at launch

Apple Intelligence is one of the most exciting and powerful new technologies Apple is launching this year. It will be available to beta testers this summer, then release publicly this fall—still labeled beta—as part of iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and iPadOS 18.

But not all devices that can run those software updates will be compatible with Apple Intelligence features.

Here is the full list of devices that will support Apple Intelligence at launch.

iPhones

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

Macs

M3 MacBook Air

M2 MacBook Air

M1 MacBook Air

M3 MacBook Pro

M2 MacBook Pro

M1 MacBook Pro

M3 iMac

M1 iMac

M2 Mac mini

M1 Mac mini

M2 Mac Studio

M1 Mac Studio

M2 Mac Pro

iPads

M4 iPad Pro

M2 iPad Pro

M1 iPad Pro

M2 iPad Air

M1 iPad Air

Apple Intelligence features

If you have one of the above devices, you’ll be able to gain access to a variety of Apple Intelligence features.

Image tools will enable creating original images via a simple typed description, including Genmoji. You’ll also be able to easily remove unwanted objects from images, and more.

The supercharged new Siri also comes on supported Apple Intelligence devices, bringing new capabilities like on-screen awareness, context awareness, ChatGPT integration, and more.

Language tools will enable AI to analyze your writing and offer revisions in various writing styles, or simply proofread for grammar and spelling. Those same tools will also intelligently prioritize and summarize content on your device, like notifications, email messages, and more.

No Vision Pro, Apple Watch, or HomePod support

At launch, Apple Intelligence will require a compatible iPhone, Mac, or iPad. No other Apple devices will support the new technology.

Vision Pro support is reportedly in the works, and perhaps new HomePod models will be powerful enough to host the new Siri. The Apple Watch story is a complete unknown.

It’s likely that a few years from now, Apple Intelligence will pervade every product Apple sells. But for now, only select iPhones, iPads, and Macs support it.