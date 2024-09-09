 Skip to main content

New Ultimate Ears Miniroll is the smallest & cheapest speaker in the line-up

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Sep 9 2024 - 3:57 am PT
Ultimate Ears Miniroll

The new Ultimate Ears Miniroll Bluetooth speaker has gone on sale, positioned as the smallest and cheapest model in the company’s line-up. It weighs less than a pound, and costs $79.99.

A built-in flexible strap means it can be easily attached to backpacks and shoulder bags, or even attached to a belt …

UE says that the new model was launched in response to consumer design for a more portable speaker.

“MINIROLL started with a consumer ask. We heard our fans loud and clear: they wanted a speaker that could strap in and go anywhere to keep up with their active lifestyles,” said Jonah Staw, general manager of Ultimate Ears. “This led our design and engineering teams to build our most portable speaker, showing how passionate consumers can drive innovation.”

Despite the size, the company says it still delivers the kind of sound you expect from the brand.

Surprisingly big, bassy sound in one petite, portable speaker. Get the crisp, clear, Ultimate Ears signature sound that packs some serious bass.

A single 45.6mm active driver and one 37.75mm x 65mm passive radiator delivers up to 87dBC, and you can pair an unlimited number of Miniroll speakers together for greater output – though you can’t pair with most other UE speakers.

Battery life is claimed to be up to 12 hours, with USB-C charging. An IP67 rating means it’s water-resistant up to 1.2m, and UE says at least 40% of the plastic is recycled.

Photo: Business Wire

