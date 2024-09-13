Apple wants to revoke its three-year-old lawsuit against spyware group

Three years ago, Apple sued the prominent spyware company NSO Group. But today, despite the legal proceedings still being unsettled, the company has changed course. Apple now wants the lawsuit withdrawn immediately. Here’s why.

Joseph Menn writes for The Washington Post:

Apple asked a court Friday to dismiss its three-year-old hacking lawsuit against spyware pioneer NSO Group, arguing that it might never be able to get the most critical files about NSO’s Pegasus surveillance tool and that its own disclosures could aid NSO and its increasing number of rivals. A redacted version of the filing in San Francisco federal court cited a July article in the Guardian, which reported that Israeli officials had taken files from NSO’s headquarters. The newspaper said the officials asked an Israeli court to keep the action secret even from those involved in an earlier, still pending hacking suit against NSO filed by Meta’s WhatsApp.

NSO had asked for the case to be dismissed as recently as January, and lost that bid. It also hasn’t been doing well in its legal battle with Meta.

Yet now, in a surprise twist, NSO has reason to celebrate. Not because of any victory it’s earned, but because Apple itself wants the lawsuit revoked.

Apple’s reason, as Menn reports, has to do with fears over its own disclosures not being kept confidential. Presumably, in order to continue making its case for victory, Apple would need to reveal information that it can’t afford to have fall into unwanted hands.

The piece also notes that NSO doesn’t hold as much power and influence as it did when the lawsuit was first filed. So the incentive for Apple to keep the case going is low.

In other words, an ongoing legal battle wouldn’t do much good for Apple, and it might just bring the company harm—even if it wins.