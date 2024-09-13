Back in June, Apple announced that iOS 18 would introduce a great new Home app feature: support for hands-free unlocking with an ultra wideband lock. Today, the first UWB smart lock has finally been announced. But unfortunately, it won’t support the new Apple feature.

New UWB lock isn’t ready for iPhone users

U-tec has announced that its Ultraloq Bolt Mission UWB+NFC will be the first smart lock with UWB support. And if you’re an Android user, it should work great for you.

Unfortunately though, iPhone users aren’t so lucky.

Despite iOS 18 and watchOS 11 enabling UWB smart lock support in mere days, U-tec says its new lock won’t support Apple’s tech just yet.

The company’s press release says, “Apple has officially announced that the interface will be opened later.” Though according to The Verge, Home Key’s tap-to-open feature will be added when Matter supports it, but the hands-free unlocking until Aliro launches. Or you can wait for U-tec’s 2025 Bolt Mission.

Benefits of ultra wideband for smart locks

Ultra wideband is built into all kinds of Apple products today as a way of enabling precision finding. It powers the AirTag, for example.

The benefits, then, are pretty obvious for smart locks. Since locking and unlocking your door is something that should be done with great care and accuracy, UWB support for smart locks is the safest way to enable hands-free support.

When UWB locks eventually debut with full support for iOS 18’s hands-free unlock, you’ll be able to walk in and out of your door without ever needing to bother with locks, or even holding your device up to the door. Thanks to UWB’s precision, you can just walk in and out at your leisure, and the lock will respond appropriately.

Hopefully we’ll see announcements from other companies soon with proper UWB hands-free support. It’d be a shame if Apple’s newly supported feature doesn’t have a single product that takes advantage of it.