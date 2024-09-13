 Skip to main content

The first ultra wideband smart lock won’t even support iOS 18’s hands-free unlock

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Sep 13 2024 - 10:53 am PT
1 Comment
Home app HomeKit

Back in June, Apple announced that iOS 18 would introduce a great new Home app feature: support for hands-free unlocking with an ultra wideband lock. Today, the first UWB smart lock has finally been announced. But unfortunately, it won’t support the new Apple feature.

New UWB lock isn’t ready for iPhone users

U-tec has announced that its Ultraloq Bolt Mission UWB+NFC will be the first smart lock with UWB support. And if you’re an Android user, it should work great for you.

Unfortunately though, iPhone users aren’t so lucky.

Despite iOS 18 and watchOS 11 enabling UWB smart lock support in mere days, U-tec says its new lock won’t support Apple’s tech just yet.

The company’s press release says, “Apple has officially announced that the interface will be opened later.” Though according to The Verge, Home Key’s tap-to-open feature will be added when Matter supports it, but the hands-free unlocking until Aliro launches. Or you can wait for U-tec’s 2025 Bolt Mission.

Benefits of ultra wideband for smart locks

Ultra wideband is built into all kinds of Apple products today as a way of enabling precision finding. It powers the AirTag, for example.

The benefits, then, are pretty obvious for smart locks. Since locking and unlocking your door is something that should be done with great care and accuracy, UWB support for smart locks is the safest way to enable hands-free support.

When UWB locks eventually debut with full support for iOS 18’s hands-free unlock, you’ll be able to walk in and out of your door without ever needing to bother with locks, or even holding your device up to the door. Thanks to UWB’s precision, you can just walk in and out at your leisure, and the lock will respond appropriately.

Hopefully we’ll see announcements from other companies soon with proper UWB hands-free support. It’d be a shame if Apple’s newly supported feature doesn’t have a single product that takes advantage of it.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

HomeKit

HomeKit

HomeKit is Apple's home automation framework tha…
iOS 18

iOS 18

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications