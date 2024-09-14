Apple re-enables new ‘Tap to Provision’ feature in Apple Wallet ahead of iOS 18 release

After initially disabling the feature last week, Apple has brought back its new “Tap to Provision” feature in the Apple Wallet app in iOS 18, just two days before the wide release of the software.

As spotted by code sleuth Aaron Perris on X, Apple has re-enabled the new “Tap to Provision” feature for Apple Pay. It’s unclear why Apple initially disabled the feature, or what suddenly changed that allowed them to bring it back.

“Tap to Provision” is a feature in iOS 18’s Wallet app, which allows you to add a new debit or credit card to Apple Pay by simply tapping your NFC-supported card to your iPhone. It’s the default method for adding a new card to Apple Pay, allowing users to skip the step of either taking a photo of your card or typing in the numbers manually.

Of course, simply tapping your card isn’t all you need to do to add a card to Apple Pay. Just like other methods of adding a card to Apple Pay, you still need to receive a code from your bank via SMS (or complete some other verification method) to complete the process.

In my experience, this feature didn’t actually work with most of my cards, so I’m a bit surprised that the feature is shipping as the default method of adding cards to Apple Wallet in iOS 18.

