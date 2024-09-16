iOS 18 will warn you when you’re using a slow iPhone charger

iOS 18 includes a couple of notable changes to iPhone battery health and charging settings. Apple has added more charging limit settings for iPhone 15 users, along with information about when you’re using a slow charger.

In the Settings app for iOS 18, iPhone 15 users will see several options for setting a charging limit in the “Charging” section of the “Battery” menu. Previously, Apple let you set an 80% charge limit, but Apple has now added more granular options to set charge limits of 85%, 90%, and 95%.

iOS 18 also includes a new feature that can tell you if you’re using a slow charger to recharge your iPhone. In the Settings app, choose the “Battery” menu and look at the Battery Level graph. If you’re actively charging with a slow charger, you’ll see a warning message. The graph itself has also been updated with a new orange color, which indicates use of a slow charger.

As of right now, it’s unclear what charging speed triggers the “Slow Charger” message. Still, it’s useful context to have.

