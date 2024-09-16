 Skip to main content

iOS 18 will warn you when you’re using a slow iPhone charger

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Sep 16 2024 - 7:24 pm PT
17 Comments
iPhone 15 battery specs life

iOS 18 includes a couple of notable changes to iPhone battery health and charging settings. Apple has added more charging limit settings for iPhone 15 users, along with information about when you’re using a slow charger.

In the Settings app for iOS 18, iPhone 15 users will see several options for setting a charging limit in the “Charging” section of the “Battery” menu. Previously, Apple let you set an 80% charge limit, but Apple has now added more granular options to set charge limits of 85%, 90%, and 95%.

iOS 18 also includes a new feature that can tell you if you’re using a slow charger to recharge your iPhone. In the Settings app, choose the “Battery” menu and look at the Battery Level graph. If you’re actively charging with a slow charger, you’ll see a warning message. The graph itself has also been updated with a new orange color, which indicates use of a slow charger.

As of right now, it’s unclear what charging speed triggers the “Slow Charger” message. Still, it’s useful context to have.

Third image via Reddit

Follow ChanceThreadsTwitterInstagram, and Mastodon

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iOS 18

iOS 18

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is the editor-in-chief of 9to5Mac, overseeing the entire site’s operations. He also hosts the 9to5Mac Daily and 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcasts.

You can send tips, questions, and typos to chance@9to5mac.com.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications