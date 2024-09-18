 Skip to main content

iOS 18 can show you what time it is even when your iPhone is dead

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Sep 18 2024 - 1:40 pm PT
iOS 18 further expands on what your iPhone can show you even when it’s dead. Now, even if your iPhone is dead and powered off, you can still see the time on your screen.

The change, spotted by a user on Reddit over the summer, means you’ll always be able to see the time via your iPhone’s status bar. This feature previously existed on the Apple Watch, which can also show you the time even after the battery is dead.

The change also comes after iOS 15 added support for locating an iPhone via Find My even if the iPhone is dead or powered off.

Even though this seems like a minor change on the surface, it will prove useful for people who might be away from home when their iPhone dies. I’m all in favor of Apple giving users as much information and functionality as possible, even when their devices are out of juice.

