Hands-on with black titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Sep 19 2024 - 7:36 am PT
Apple has added the one missing feature to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 this year: a black titanium option. Here’s how the black titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2 looks in the wild.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 in black titanium hits stores on September 20, 2024. Pricing starts at $799.

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.

