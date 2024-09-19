Hands-on with black titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple has added the one missing feature to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 this year: a black titanium option. Here’s how the black titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2 looks in the wild.
Apple Watch Ultra 2 in black titanium hits stores on September 20, 2024. Pricing starts at $799.
