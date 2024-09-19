Tomorrow Apple celebrates its most biggest product launches of the year as the iPhone 16, Apple Watch Series 10, and AirPods 4 arrive in stores. The company still has plenty yet to announce for this year though. And today, a key analyst reports on some Apple products to expect in early 2025: the M4 MacBook Air and base model iPad.

Panel schedule points to early 2025 launches

In a new subscribers-only post on X, display analyst Ross Young reports on two forthcoming Apple products.

He says that display panels shipments for the new M4 MacBook Air and a refreshed 10.9-inch iPad are expected to start in October. This includes both the 13-inch and 15-inch Air models.

Panel shipments usually happen a few months ahead of those products actually going on sale. That means we’re looking at an early 2025 release date for these new devices.

This report corroborates our previous expectations for the MacBook Air, which Mark Gurman has said is set for Q1 2024.

However, it casts some doubt on Apple’s iPad plans for the remainder of 2024.

Rumors have indicated Apple would update its full iPad lineup this year. Back in May, we got new iPad Pro and iPad Air models. An iPad mini 7 is expected to debut next month, and so too was the base-model iPad.

But now, it seems that the standard iPad might have to wait a few extra months. Either that, or Apple is planning multiple revisions to the iPad. One that’s coming in October, and another in the spring as an alternate SKU.

Time will tell, but Young has a strong track record with display-related reporting. So whether Apple still has another iPad coming this fall or not, it seems the company has something in store for early 2025.

What are your thoughts on the new iPad timing? Let us know in the comments.