It’s iPhone 16 day: Official photos from Apple Stores around the world

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Sep 20 2024 - 3:42 am PT
8 Comments
Official photos from Apple Stores around the world

The iPhone 16 is arriving in Apple stores today, and we’ve already seen people sharing photos from Apple Stores in Australia, Malaysia, Japan, and Germany.

Apple has now started sharing official photos from Apple stores, kicking off this year’s collection with photos from China and South Korea …

Apple typically adds more stores as the day progresses, but has started with Jing’an in Shanghai, China, and Myeongdong in Seoul, South Korea.

On Friday, September 20, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro lineups, Apple Watch Series 10, the new black titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2, AirPods 4, and new colors for AirPods Max made their debut in Apple Store locations worldwide. Apple team members welcomed the first customers, celebrating the launch of these breakthrough products and offering personalized shopping assistance.

Customers can explore and purchase Apple products at their local Apple Store, as well as on apple.com and in the redesigned Apple Store app. Apple Specialists are available to assist customers with a variety of retail services, including trading in old devices, finding carrier deals, setting up new devices, and learning about Apple Intelligence — the personal intelligence system built for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Click/tap any of the gallery photos to view full-size.

Apple Jing’an in Shanghai, China

Myeongdong in Seoul, South Korea

Photos: Apple

