Apple removed iMac option to buy color-matched trackpad and mouse together

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Nov 4 2024 - 11:55 am PT
11 Comments
M4 iMac accessories

Apple’s M4 iMac is available for pre-order ahead of its arrival this Friday, and with USB-C accessories. But some buyers have noticed a change to the purchase process compared to previous iMacs. With the M4 model, you can no longer get both the Magic Trackpad and Magic Mouse. Here’s why that matters.

Included iMac accessories now restricted to either Magic Trackpad or Magic Mouse

The iMac comes with two accessories by default. You get a Magic Keyboard of your choosing, plus either a Magic Trackpad or Magic Mouse.

Which makes sense, very few users need both a trackpad and mouse.

However, in the past you could optionally buy both iMac accessories as part of your purchase.

And as users on reddit discovered, with the M4 model that’s no longer the case.

Apple does sell each accessory as standalone purchases, but importantly, not in the color-matched variants that the iMacs include.

Top comment by marcos

Liked by 6 people

there was a thread about this (on macrumors i think) where someone contacted customer support about this and they were told that it should be possible for them to order the other accessory after the fact by contacting support and having them process it

View all comments

This means that if you want a trio of color-matched Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad, you’re simply out of luck.

Buying a Magic Mouse or Magic Trackpad separately will limit you to the standard black and white color options. Thus, your accessories won’t match.

It’s unclear why Apple made this change, aside from just trying to simplify the iMac purchase process. But it’s an unfortunate move for users who enjoy switching between a trackpad and mouse in their daily computing.

Has this change to iMac accessories impacted you at all? Let us know in the comments.

Best Mac accessories

