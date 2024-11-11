iOS 18.2 beta 3 adds new ‘Require Screen On’ toggle for Camera Control

iOS 18.2 beta 3 adds another new toggle for personalizing the iPhone 16’s Camera Control. Now, you can open the Camera app with a single press of the Camera Control even if your display is off.

If your iPhone 16’s display is off, the default behavior is that you press the Camera Control once to wake the screen and again to open the Camera app. This new toggle in iOS 18 gives you the ability to remove that first press.

If you go to the Settings app and choose “Display and Brightness,” you’ll see a new “Require Screen On” toggle at the bottom. This toggle is enabled by default. If you disable this toggle, however, a single press of the Camera Control will automatically open the Camera app regardless of whether or not your iPhone 16’s screen is on.

This replicates the behavior offered by the Action button when it’s linked to the Camera app. It makes it quicker to open the Camera app, but could also increase the number of accidental activations.

iOS 18.2 beta 3 is currently available to developer beta testers. A new public beta is expected later this week ahead of the update being released to everyone in December.

