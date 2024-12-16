Apple’s foldable iPad could be the dream all-in-one I’ve always wanted

Rumors have once again surfaced of Apple developing a large foldable iPad. But now we have some new details, and as a heavy iPad user I’m very excited—though several key questions remain.

Foldable iPad with 18.8-inch display in the works

For some time now, there have been rumors of a foldable iPad and/or all-screen MacBook. An all-screen Mac has never made sense to me, and now a new report leans heavily in the direction of this future product being an iPad after all.

Mark Gurman wrote this weekend:

Apple designers are developing something akin to a giant iPad that unfolds into the size of two iPad Pros side-by-side. The Cupertino, California-based company has been honing the product for a couple of years now and is aiming to bring something to market around 2028, I’m told…Last week, a document alleging to show Apple’s display plans was posted on X. It indicated the iPhone maker aims to use an 18.8-inch foldable screen between 2028 and 2030. That generally lines up with what I’ve heard about an Apple foldable computer.

My initial reaction to the report? This could be the device I’ve long dreamed of.

Here’s why.

Why the foldable iPad could be my dream device

I’m a heavy iPad user, and have been for years.

I’ve owned many of the major iPad models since the original iPad debuted in 2010.

From 2010-2015, I used the iPad and iPad mini as a third device in my life. It complemented my Mac and iPhone nicely as an ultra-portable tablet.

Starting in late 2015, things changed with the launch of the first iPad Pro.

Initially, I thought the iPad Pro was ridiculously oversized. But then I had an idea: what if it could replace my laptop?

And the rest is history. I’ve used the iPad Pro as my primary computer for almost a decade, with very few exceptions.

But there’s always been a problem: the 13-inch iPad Pro is my preferred model, and it makes a great laptop. But it’s too large, in my view, to work well as a tablet.

The 11-inch iPad Pro has the opposite problem: it’s a great tablet, but a poor laptop due to being so limited in screen size.

Now, Apple’s working on a device that could actually find a way to balance the two, being a fitting laptop and tablet all in one.

There are a lot of unanswered questions and unknown details, but Apple’s foldable has the potential to offer basically an 11-inch iPad Pro body, but with laptop-style functionality—and more thanks to its huge display.

Outstanding questions and concerns

Despite my overall enthusiasm, there are a lot of questions still keeping my excitement in check. For example, here are three areas I’m especially curious about:

Tablet mode: Will there be a way to use the device in a ‘half-screen’ tablet mode? Essentially, providing the equivalent of an 11-inch tablet experience. If not, this foldable could be an even worse tablet than the 13-inch iPad Pro, not better.

Keyboard options: Can the foldable accommodate a Magic Keyboard-style accessory? I’d guess that the new form factor won’t lend itself well to having a physical keyboard case. Perhaps the extra space available for an on-screen digital keyboard will negate this concern, but it’s an outstanding question as someone who uses the current Magic Keyboard 24/7.

iPadOS changes: 2028 is several years out, so Apple has plenty of time to upgrade iPadOS between now and then with optimizations for multitasking. That said, if the company ships an 18.8-inch iPad with the same multitasking system that exists today, I’m afraid the extra screen real estate would feel like a waste.

Foldable iPad wrap-up

Apple isn’t the type of company to create something just because it’s a trend. And it’s shown that with foldables. While other companies have shipped foldable phones and tablets for years, Apple has held off.

I’m therefore confident that if and when the foldable iPad does arrive, it will have a good reason for existing. And I sure hope that reason is to offer the best of both iPad Pro worlds.

A sort of iPad Ultra, you could say, that meets the needs of tablet and laptop users alike.

What do you think of the foldable iPad rumors? Let us know in the comments.

