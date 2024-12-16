It’s new beta time. Apple has released beta 1 for visionOS 2.3, tvOS 18.3, watchOS 11.3, and more, exclusively for developers. Here’s what to expect.

New beta 1 releases mean two things

Apple releasing beta 1 for its various platforms means two things:

We’re likely to see a variety of new features introduced today But new bugs and performance issues will likely be present too

For users who may not run beta software regularly, it’s important to know that beta 1 can be a high risk-high reward scenario.

On one hand, you can potentially be one of the first users to try out new features that won’t ship publicly for a while.

But at the same time, your devices may start having a host of issues related to the beta software.

The additions and changes found in visionOS 2.3, tvOS 18.3, and watchOS 11.3 are currently unknown.

We’ll report on any new features we discover, so you can make an informed judgment on whether to update or not.

Later beta releases will likely be more stable, but for now, just know that beta 1 could come with a variety of bugs.

Apple just shipped major new software updates for its full lineup of devices last week. Highlights included iOS 18.2’s new Apple Intelligence features and the Vision Pro’s upgraded Mac Virtual Display feature.

But there were lots of other additions too. The Apple TV 4K gained improved projector support and a new screensaver, Apple Watch got a Camera Remote enhancement, and even the HomePod received some attention with a great change to Siri and Apple Music.

Now, Apple has a host of new software updates ready for developer beta:

visionOS 2.3

tvOS 18.3

watchOS 11.3

HomePod 18.3

plus iOS and iPadOS 18.3 and macOS Sequoia 15.3

Following the beta testing cycle, these updates will likely be shipped to all users some time near February—but a release date has not yet been announced.

Have you installed any of the beta 1 updates? Let us know of changes you find via the comments.

