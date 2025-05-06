macOS 15.5 RC beta now available, public launch coming soon

Apple has released a new beta for macOS Sequoia 15.5: the RC (release candidate). Here’s what that means and what to expect from the latest update.

What to expect from today’s macOS 15.5 beta

Throughout each calendar year, Apple is almost always beta testing new software releases. Currently, the latest software in testing includes macOS Sequoia 15.5.

Whenever software is nearly ready for public launch, Apple ships what’s called its RC (release candidate) version.

Essentially, an RC is what Apple hopes will be the final shipping version of the software.

Today’s release brings that possibly-final version of macOS Sequoia 15.5 to developers and public beta testers.

Although early beta versions tend to offer new features or changes with some regularity, this late in the beta cycle that’s not the case.

Instead, with late-stage betas Apple focuses on implementing bug fixes and improving performance ahead of the public launch.

So if you’ve been testing macOS 15.5 before now, today’s update should hopefully make the new software version run more smoothly than before. However, you’re unlikely to encounter any noteworthy changes otherwise.

If you haven’t been running macOS 15.5, the full public launch should arrive within the next couple weeks.

How has macOS 15.5 been running for you so far? Let us know in the comments.

