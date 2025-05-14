 Skip to main content

New iMessage stickers for WWDC just arrived in app update

Ryan Christoffel  | May 14 2025
WWDC is only a few weeks away, and the Apple Developer app just got updated in preparation. There’s little new inside the app to explore, but one nice addition can be found in the Messages app: new iMessage stickers.

Apple Developer app offers new iMessage stickers for WWDC

The Apple Developer app was updated today to version 10.8. Per release notes, new to this update:

  • Explore all WWDC25 has to offer, including video sessions, online activities, and more.
  • We’ve fixed bugs and added various other enhancements.

Opening the app reveals not much has changed yet. If you visit the WWDC tab, there’s just a single screen with a simple plug for the conference and link to a web view where you can see more details.

When WWDC actually arrives, the app will be home to video sessions and a lot more content.

Apple Developer

For now though, there’s still a reason to get excited for the new update: iMessage stickers.

Apple has shipped a fresh batch of stickers with today’s update, which you can access inside the Messages app.

In case it’s been a while since you used a sticker, here’s a step-by-step:

  1. Make sure the latest Apple Developer app update is installed
  2. Open the Messages app
  3. Hit the ‘+’ button
  4. Tap ‘Stickers’
  5. Then locate the Apple Developer app icon

There are now a total of 11 sticker options provided by the Apple Developer app, including updated WWDC 2025 stickers.

Do you ever use iMessage stickers anymore? Let us know in the comments.

