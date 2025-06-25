As Apple rolls out its biggest movie yet, F1 The Movie, it is also really revving up promotion across its own ecosystem. The latest to join the campaign? Apple Fitness+. Here’s what’s new.

F1 marketing is well… firing on all cylinders

This week, Fitness+ launched a set of new workouts and a “Time to Walk” episode, all inspired by the Apple Original Film starring Brad Pitt (Moneyball, Inglourious Basterds). It’s the latest example of Apple using its services portfolio as an extension of its entertainment push, which also includes a haptic trailer and a controversial Apple Wallet push notification.

The new Fitness+ additions include:

Time to Walk with Kerry Condon: Actor Kerry Condon co-stars in the Apple Original Film “F1® The Movie.” She won a BAFTA Award and received Oscar, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for her performance in the film “The Banshees of Inisherin.” Kerry reflects on how a small act of kindness had an immense impact and why setting a boundary at work boosted her confidence.



Actor Kerry Condon co-stars in the Apple Original Film “F1® The Movie.” She won a BAFTA Award and received Oscar, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for her performance in the film “The Banshees of Inisherin.” Kerry reflects on how a small act of kindness had an immense impact and why setting a boundary at work boosted her confidence. HIIT with Brian : Teamwork is the theme of this workout inspired by the Apple Original Film “F1® The Movie.” At the start of the workout, you’ll do fewer moves as you go, starting with three and ending with one. Then, there are two blocks of three moves, done twice. Some of the moves are pop lunges, side shuffles, and tuck jumps. Between blocks, there are exercises to challenge your core strength and reaction time.



: Teamwork is the theme of this workout inspired by the Apple Original Film “F1® The Movie.” At the start of the workout, you’ll do fewer moves as you go, starting with three and ending with one. Then, there are two blocks of three moves, done twice. Some of the moves are pop lunges, side shuffles, and tuck jumps. Between blocks, there are exercises to challenge your core strength and reaction time. Strength with Kyle : Teamwork is the theme of this total-body workout inspired by the Apple Original Film “F1® The Movie.” You’ll do fewer moves as you go, starting with five and ending with one. Some of the exercises are lunges with biceps curls, squats with overhead presses, and lunges with chops. Includes the use of two medium dumbbells.



: Teamwork is the theme of this total-body workout inspired by the Apple Original Film “F1® The Movie.” You’ll do fewer moves as you go, starting with five and ending with one. Some of the exercises are lunges with biceps curls, squats with overhead presses, and lunges with chops. Includes the use of two medium dumbbells. Treadmill with Sherica: Teamwork is the theme of this workout inspired by the Apple Original Film “F1® The Movie.” The workout has 10 all-out speed pushes that range from 30 seconds to just over 65 seconds. There are no hills.

Like other Time to Walk and Fitness+ releases, the content is designed to be accessible to everyone, whether you’re a gym regular or just getting started. But this crossover leans into the F1 hype-up, making it one of the more high-profile Fitness+ tie-ins Apple has done so far.

It’s also another sign that Apple sees F1 The Movie as more than just a one-off release, and an interesting test of how far it can push a vertically integrated blockbuster. Whether that translates into box office success is another story.

F1 The Movie opens internationally starting today, June 25, and in U.S. theaters and IMAX nationwide, on June 27.

