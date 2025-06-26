 Skip to main content

PSA: Apple Watch Hermès owners should not install the current betas

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Jun 26 2025 - 4:02 am PT
8 Comments
Apple Watch Hermès owners should not install the current betas (current model shown)

Anyone running a beta version of any software should of course expect issues, but if you own an Apple Watch Hermès, you’ll want to completely avoid the beta 2 versions of both watchOS 26 and iOS 26.

Apple has warned of an incompatibility issue between watchOS 26 beta 2 and the Hermès watch, believed to be due to a problem with the watch faces unique to that model …

Apple includes the warning in the release notes.

Apple Watch Hermès crashes continuously if updated to watchOS 26 beta 2. It is advised that these users do not update to beta 2. (152604139)

Additionally, MacRumors readers found that there’s an equally major issue with the iPhone beta.

Reports from MacRumors readers suggest that updating to iOS 26 beta 2 causes problems with the Hermès Apple Watches. Users have found that the Apple Watch app on iPhone will not open after installing ‌iOS 26‌ beta 2 if there is a Hermès watch associated with the ‌iPhone‌.

Unpairing the watch solves that problem, but you can’t then re–pair it.

Given that the issue is on Apple’s radar, we can expect it to be fixed in the next beta.

The Hermès was launched back in 2015 as a partnership between Apple and the French fashion brand, offering special faces and bands.

Image: Apple

