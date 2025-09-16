 Skip to main content

Apple Vision Pro gains support for digital prism correction

Avatar for Dylan McDonald  | Sep 16 2025 - 7:02 pm PT
Apple Vision Pro prescription ZEISS lenses

A longstanding limitation of Apple Vision Pro was that it did not offer support for vision prescriptions with a prism value. With visionOS 26, however, you can now enter the prism values from your prescription and visionOS will adapt through software.

Since the launch of Apple Vision Pro, there has been a warning for those looking to buy the ZEISS Optical Inserts:

A very small percentage of people have a prism value added to their glasses prescription. At this time, ZEISS Optical Inserts based on a prescription containing prism value aren’t available. If you have a prism value, it will be labelled on your prescription and noted separately from sphere, cylinder, axis and ADD values. If you’re not sure whether your prescription includes prism, consult with an eye care professional.

But now, with visionOS 26, that warning is removed and a new feature has been added: Digital Prism Correction. If you are in the US or certain US territories (America Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, U.S. Minor Outlying Islands, and U.S. Virgin Islands), you can open Settings and choose the new option to “Add Prism Prescription”:

Then you will be able to enter the values of your prism prescription. There are limits, however:

The Digital Prism Correction feature supports prism prescriptions up to 7.75 Prism Diopters (PD) in the horizontal and/or vertical direction — i.e., base-in (BI), base-out (BO), base-up (BU), and base-down (BD) — and the equivalent range in polar direction (0-359°), per eye.

Your prism values are tied to your optical inserts, so you can still use multiple sets of inserts with one device, and you can save it to your guest profile.

Wrap up

It’s great to see Apple continuing to support Apple Vision Pro and work to expand the number of people that are able to use it. Hopefully this feature makes it out of the US soon!

Dylan McDonald

