Apple’s F1 movie gets Blu-ray release date, limited edition steelbook

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Sep 17 2025 - 9:53 am PT
Apple’s F1 movie is still playing in some theaters, but it’s moving ever closer to its eventual Apple TV+ debut. If you prefer to own your movies in physical formats, however, the F1: The Movie Blu-ray just got its release date and pre-orders are open, including for a limited edition steelbook.

F1: The Movie is coming to Blu-ray next month

F1 Apple TV

F1: The Movie is already available for digital purchase. But if you want to own a physical Blu-ray copy, you won’t have to wait long.

F1’s Blu-ray release date has just been set for Tuesday, October 7—only a few weeks away.

You can pre-order the movie now in three separate versions:

The standard Blu-ray is the most affordable, but 4K Ultra HD and Steelbook versions will likely be enticing for anyone who cares a lot about picture quality and/or special edition releases.

Fortunately, all three options come with a code you can redeem for the digital version of F1 too.

Special features with the Blu-ray edition include:

  • Inside the F1 The Movie Table Read
  • The Anatomy of a Crash
  • Getting Up to Speed
  • APXGP Innovations
  • Making It to Silverstone
  • Lewis Hamilton: Producer
  • APXGP Sets and Locations
  • Around the World
  • APXGP and F1: How It Was Filmed
  • Sound of Speed

If you plan to wait until F1 hits Apple TV+, that’s expected to happen some time this fall—perhaps close to the holidays.

Do you plan to buy F1 The Movie on Blu-ray? Which of the three options will you choose? Let us know in the comments.

