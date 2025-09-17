Apple’s F1 movie gets Blu-ray release date, limited edition steelbook

Apple’s F1 movie is still playing in some theaters, but it’s moving ever closer to its eventual Apple TV+ debut. If you prefer to own your movies in physical formats, however, the F1: The Movie Blu-ray just got its release date and pre-orders are open, including for a limited edition steelbook.
F1: The Movie is coming to Blu-ray next month
F1: The Movie is already available for digital purchase. But if you want to own a physical Blu-ray copy, you won’t have to wait long.
F1’s Blu-ray release date has just been set for Tuesday, October 7—only a few weeks away.
You can pre-order the movie now in three separate versions:
- F1: The Movie (Blu-ray + Digital)
- F1: The Movie (4K Ultra HD + Digital)
- F1: The Movie – Limited Edition Steelbook (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital)
The standard Blu-ray is the most affordable, but 4K Ultra HD and Steelbook versions will likely be enticing for anyone who cares a lot about picture quality and/or special edition releases.
Fortunately, all three options come with a code you can redeem for the digital version of F1 too.
Special features with the Blu-ray edition include:
- Inside the F1 The Movie Table Read
- The Anatomy of a Crash
- Getting Up to Speed
- APXGP Innovations
- Making It to Silverstone
- Lewis Hamilton: Producer
- APXGP Sets and Locations
- Around the World
- APXGP and F1: How It Was Filmed
- Sound of Speed
If you plan to wait until F1 hits Apple TV+, that’s expected to happen some time this fall—perhaps close to the holidays.
Do you plan to buy F1 The Movie on Blu-ray? Which of the three options will you choose? Let us know in the comments.
