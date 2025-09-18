Apple celebrating new iPhone launch with stunning ‘Pro’ and ‘Air’ retail art

Apple’s new iPhone 17, iPhone Air, Apple Watch, and AirPods lineups debut tomorrow. Apple is preparing for the festivities with special displays at its retail store, including a stunning design at Apple BKC in Mumbai, India.

Tim Cook posted the above image on social media this afternoon. Kush Thakkar also posted a handful of photos and videos on Threads today showing the special structures at Apple’s BKC store.

Apple will also likely have special displays up at other flagship stores around the world. In the last several years, Apple executives, including Tim Cook, Greg Joswiak, and Deirdre O’Brien, have celebrated new iPhone launches at Apple’s Fifth Avenue store in New York City.

Here’s what Apple’s Fifth Avenue store currently looks like:

Are you headed to an Apple Store tomorrow to pick up your new iPhone, Apple Watch, or AirPods? Let us know down in the comments.

Best iPhone 17 accessories

Follow Chance: Threads, Bluesky, Instagram, and Mastodon.