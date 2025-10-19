 Skip to main content

AirPods Pro 3 proved me wrong, but they now have one unfortunate drawback

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt  | Oct 19 2025 - 5:13 pm PT
When AirPods Pro 3 initially debuted, I was a little bit hesitant about upgrading. I felt that AirPods Pro 2 were still excellent. On top of that, one of the key features of AirPods Pro 3, Live Translation, was also coming to AirPods Pro 2. However, now that I’ve actually given them a shot – I can genuinely say I was wrong about my pessimism.

Fit makes all the difference

It all comes down to fit, pretty much. AirPods Pro 3 feel a lot nicer in my ears. They’re a lot lighter, in a way – in the sense that I don’t really think about the fact that I’m wearing them.

I didn’t realize that was the case with my AirPods Pro 2, until I tried AirPods Pro 3. Between the new shape and the foam-infused ear tips, AirPods Pro 3 are a lot easier for me to wear for longer periods of time.

Apple says that these are the ‘most secure and best-fitting AirPods ever’, based on 100,000 hours of user research and 300 million ear fit datapoints. That certainly feels accurate.

Clearer transparency mode

Apple doesn’t talk about it, but at least in my experience, AirPods Pro 3 offer a more clear transparency mode than AirPods Pro 2. I’d imagine this is mostly to offset the fact that AirPods Pro 3 have a better seal in your ears thanks to the foam-infused ear tips.

For me, this is a big deal. I’d never been a fan of talking while wearing my AirPods – mainly because I felt that I couldn’t hear everything as clearly. Now, with AirPods Pro 3, I’m cool with it.

Same great sound quality

If you like how your AirPods Pro 2 sound, you’ll likely feel the same way about AirPods Pro 3. I’m certainly no audio expert, but at least in my opinion, the two pairs of earbuds are roughly on par with each other. If you’re someone who was looking for better audio, this may be slightly disappointing, but it’s great news if you already love the audio from your AirPods Pro 2.

Less overall battery life

Now, for the one drawback: the case comes with less battery life.

Overall, AirPods Pro 3 last longer than AirPods Pro 2. Apple advertises up to 10 hours of listening time with the earbuds when in transparency mode, up from 6 hours on AirPods Pro 2. That’s a big difference.

The case comes with a significantly smaller battery capacity, though. AirPods Pro 3 last a total of 24 hours when combined with the charging case, vs 30 hours on AirPods Pro 2.

That may not sound like a lot, but I’ve absolutely noticed this during my time using them. That little iOS notification reminding you to charge your AirPods will pop up far more often, whereas I very rarely saw it with my AirPods Pro 2.

I’m still yet to have my AirPods Pro 3 die on me, so there is that, but you’ll definitely need to be more mindful of charging with these new earbuds.

Wrap up

All in all, AirPods Pro 3 are a great product. If you have any older pair of AirPods, you should consider upgrading, even if you don’t think you need anything new – so long as you have the disposable income for it.

Apple Stores do offer demos for AirPods if you ask, so I’d highly recommend doing that if you have the time. AirPods Pro 3 look like a minor upgrade on paper, but everything changes once you give them a go.

I think it’s important to acknowledge that the AirPod Pro 3’s only charge to 80% unless you tell it to fully charge. For me it’s been the reason the notification to charge seemed to come up sooner than my Pro 2.

Also, minor thing of note: AirPods Pro 3 have a slightly larger case than AirPods Pro 2, and they do feel lighter. This doesn’t make much of a difference, but it’s interesting nonetheless.

If you’d like to pick up a pair of AirPods Pro 3, you can buy them on Amazon for $249 currently.

