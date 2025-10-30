Affinity is now an all-in-one free app with native Canva integration

Affinity has announced a complete overhaul of its design suite. Starting today, the company is unifying all its tools into a single app for vector, photo, and layout work, and making it permanently free. Here are the details.

‘Introducing the all-new Affinity: professional design, now free for everyone”

Starting today, users can download the new Affinity app, which consolidates vector, photo, and layout tools, rather than having them separate across different apps.

In addition, as the company put it, “Affinity is now completely free, forever.”

Here’s Ash Hewson, CEO of Affinity:

“There’s no catch, no stripped-back version, and no gotchas. The same precise, high-performance tools that professionals rely on every day are now open to all, because creative freedom shouldn’t come with a cost.”

The all-new Affinity was completely redesigned to offer a seamless way to switch between vector, photo, and layout work. That includes a fully customizable interface where users will be able to personalize every aspect of their workspace and the tools they’d like to have instant access to:

“Creatives can mix and match tools from the Vector, Pixel, and Layout studios to build a workspace that fits their unique process. Rearrange panels, choose the tools you need, remove the ones you don’t, and save multiple setups for different projects or tasks. Custom studios can also be shared and downloaded, opening new ways for teams and creative communities to exchange workflows and learn from one another.”

Affinity says that the development was guided by Canva’s Designer Advisory Board, and conducted in close collaboration with creators.

“This release reflects what professionals told us matters most: performance, reliability, and creative freedom,” said Hewson.

Affinity + Canva

Following last year’s acquisition of Affinity by Canva, today’s announcement also brings closer integration between the two platforms:

“For everyone with a Canva premium account, Canva AI’s tools are now accessible directly inside Affinity through the new Canva AI Studio. This includes familiar favorites like Generative Fill, Expand & Edit, and Remove Background – powerful features that speed up repetitive steps while keeping designers in full control of every detail.”

The company says that “Canva AI features are built with privacy and control in mind,” and that “work is not accessed to train AI features.”

The new integration between Canva and Affinity also means a more streamlined way to share Affinity projects to Canva, making it easier “to share with colleagues or clients.”

Availability

The new Affinity is available today for Mac and Windows, with the iPad version coming next year. Canva users can activate the new Affinity with their existing account, while existing Affinity customers and new users will need to create a free Canva account to download it.

