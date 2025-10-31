My top Apple Music upgrade in iOS 26 has a hidden feature I love

Apple Music in iOS 26 is packed with new features, and my favorite of the bunch is pinned music. But much to my surprise, I just discovered that music pins have a hidden feature that makes them even better.

Pinned music can use custom ‘Tap Action’ in iOS 26

Pinned music is a feature I’ve wanted in the Music app for years—and in iOS 26, Apple delivered.

With over 100 million songs available, it’s easy to add new music to my Library and quickly forget about it.

Also, I’ve always wished there was a quicker way to access go-to playlists and albums.

In iOS 26, you can pin up to six items to the top of your Library for convenient access.

While I really wish Apple upped the maximum pin number a bit, I’ve otherwise been very happy with the implementation.

But earlier today, I discovered a hidden feature related to pinned music that makes it even better.

Long-press on a pinned item in iOS 26 and you can set a custom ‘Tap Action’ for it.

You can choose from three options:

Go to Playlist / Album / Artist

Play

Shuffle

Basically, you can customize each of your pins to do something a little different when you tap on it.

Want it to play immediately? Set its Tap Action to ‘Play.’ Prefer to shuffle it? That’s an option too.

By default, all pins are set to the ‘Go to’ action. But that’s not always what you want.

I love that Apple not only built this level of customization into pins, but it also lets you set a different Tap Action for each unique pin.

Pinned music already sped up the process of getting music started, and the ability to customize the Tap Action makes the feature even better.

Have you been using pinned music in iOS 26, and did you know about the Tap Action? Let us know in the comments.

