Apple Invites makes it easier to avoid surprise guests at events

The Apple Invites app was updated today with an option that allows guests to specify the number of adults and children they’re bringing to an event.

A timely feature for end-of-year office and family gatherings

For the past few weeks, Apple has been making improvements to the Apple Invites app, right on time for the holidays and general year-end gatherings.

Just recently, Apple introduced new “festive” backgrounds for end-of-year celebrations, following the addition of a Home Screen countdown widget.

Today, the app got an update that will make it much easier to plan events with mixed-age guests. Now, hosts can allow guests to specify how many people they’re bringing to an event, as well as whether these extra guests are adults or kids.

From the release notes:

Hosts can now allow guests to specify the number of adults and kids they’re bringing.

This update contains bug fixes and performance improvements.

With the new option, hosts will get a better picture of who’s attending, which should come in handy for family events and parties that involve specific activity planning for different age groups.

Apple Invites v1.6 is available now on the App Store.

Do you use Apple Invites? Let us know in the comments.

Accessory deals on Amazon