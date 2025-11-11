 Skip to main content

Apple Invites makes it easier to avoid surprise guests at events

Avatar for Marcus Mendes  | Nov 11 2025 - 11:59 am PT
3 Comments
Apple Invites app

The Apple Invites app was updated today with an option that allows guests to specify the number of adults and children they’re bringing to an event.

A timely feature for end-of-year office and family gatherings

For the past few weeks, Apple has been making improvements to the Apple Invites app, right on time for the holidays and general year-end gatherings.

Just recently, Apple introduced new “festive” backgrounds for end-of-year celebrations, following the addition of a Home Screen countdown widget.

Today, the app got an update that will make it much easier to plan events with mixed-age guests. Now, hosts can allow guests to specify how many people they’re bringing to an event, as well as whether these extra guests are adults or kids.

From the release notes:

  • Hosts can now allow guests to specify the number of adults and kids they’re bringing.
  • This update contains bug fixes and performance improvements.

With the new option, hosts will get a better picture of who’s attending, which should come in handy for family events and parties that involve specific activity planning for different age groups.

Apple Invites v1.6 is available now on the App Store.

Do you use Apple Invites? Let us know in the comments.

Accessory deals on Amazon

Add 9to5Mac as a preferred source on Google Add 9to5Mac as a preferred source on Google

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Invites

Apple Invites

Author

Avatar for Marcus Mendes Marcus Mendes

Marcus Mendes is a Brazilian tech podcaster and journalist who has been closely following Apple since the mid-2000s.

He began covering Apple news in Brazilian media in 2012 and later broadened his focus to the wider tech industry, hosting a daily podcast for seven years.