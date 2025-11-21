Apple TV has three fan-favorite shows returning soon, here’s what’s coming

Apple TV has put together a strong lineup to kick off 2026, including three fan-favorite shows returning soon that you still have time to catch up on. Here’s what’s coming.

#1: Shrinking season 3

Shrinking is one of Apple TV’s most beloved series, and it’s coming back soon.

Hailing from Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence, the series has one of the best ensemble casts in TV today, headlined by Jason Segel and Harrison Ford.

Shrinking season 3 will premiere Wednesday, January 28 with its first episode, followed by weekly releases through April 8.

For those unfamiliar with the show, here’s Apple’s spoiler-free summary of the premise:

“Shrinking” follows a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.

Lawrence has said the main theme of season 3 is “moving forward,” following the first season’s focus on grief and the second on forgiveness.

The strong ensemble will be joined this time around by Jeff Daniels and Michael J. Fox, among other additions.

You can watch the first two seasons of Shrinking here on Apple TV.

#2: Hijack season 2

Apple TV has been ramping up its slate of thriller offerings lately, and early next year will bring the return of one of the streamer’s best.

Hijack season 2 debuts Wednesday, January 14 with its first two episodes, followed by weekly releases through February 25.

Idris Elba stars in the series, which follows a 24-style real-time format where the story unfolds at the same pace as time in the real world. Season 1 was set on a hijacked flight, but the new season is going underground.

Here’s Apple’s official summary:

In the thrilling second season of “Hijack,” a Berlin underground train and its commuters are taken hostage, while authorities scramble to save hundreds of lives. Sam Nelson (Idris Elba) is at the heart of the crisis on board, where one wrong decision could spell disaster.

You can watch Hijack’s full first season here on Apple TV.

#3: Drops of God season 2

Drops of God may not be as mainstream as Shrinking or Hijack, but it’s one of the most acclaimed shows you’ll find on Apple TV.

The show is a multilingual drama based on a famous manga series, with English, French, and Japanese all spoken. It centers on a high-stakes contest in the world of gastronomy and fine wines, but with layers of complexity that make it shine.

Drops of God season 2 will premiere Wednesday, January 21, with weekly releases through March 11.

Here’s a spoiler-free series summary from Apple:

While the world of wine mourns the death of Alexandre Léger, his estranged daughter, Camille, learns his extraordinary collection is now hers. But before she can claim her inheritance, Camille must best Alexandre’s protégé, Issei, in a test of their senses.

You can watch Drops of God’s first season here on Apple TV.

Which of these returning Apple TV shows do you plan to watch? Let us know in the comments.

Apple TV is only $5.99 per month for a limited time and features hit TV shows and movies like Ted Lasso, Severance, Pluribus, and more. You can also get it through the Apple One bundle.

