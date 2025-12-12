watchOS 26.2 available now for Apple Watch, here’s what’s new

Today Apple has released iOS 26.2 and its full lineup of companion updates, including watchOS 26.2 for Apple Watch. Here’s what’s new in the latest Watch update.

watchOS 26.2 is now available inside the iPhone’s Watch app under General ⇾ Software Update. Your iPhone will first need to be updated to iOS 26.2 to install it.

One significant change in watchOS 26.2 is that Sleep Score has gotten several revisions.

Apple has updated the Sleep Score grading system, renaming the top score from ‘Excellent’ to ‘Very High’ and changing the various score ranges.

Here’s a side-by-side comparison of the new grades vs. old ones:

iOS 26.2 iOS 26 Very High/Excellent 96-100 90-100 High 81-95 70-89 OK 61-80 50-69 Low 41-60 30-49 Very Low 0-40 0-29

Other than the renaming of the top score, and changing of grade ranges, Sleep Score still works fundamentally the same as before. It’s based on the same metrics: Duration, Bedtime, and Interruptions.

Beyond Sleep Score’s changes, watchOS 26.2 also introduces a new ‘Enhanced Safety Alerts‘ feature.

Here’s how Apple describes it:

Enhanced Safety Alerts can inform you about imminent threats such as floods, natural disasters, and other emergencies, with rich information like a map of affected areas and links to additional safety guidance (available in the US)

Finally, today’s update fixes an Apple Music bug that could cause tracks to fail to advance. It also makes a key change for EU users.

Due to the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), iPhone and Apple Watch won’t be able to share Wi-Fi network details in the same way as before. You can read full details on the changes here.

What do you think of watchOS 26.2’s Sleep Score changes? Let us know in the comments.

