 Skip to main content

This iOS 18 feature needs to be copied by YouTube and Netflix

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Aug 30 2024 - 1:15 pm PT
0 Comments
iOS 18 auto-subtitles feature

When you’re going to watch a video on your iPhone, what’s the app you turn to? My guess is, in most cases, it’s YouTube. How about on your Apple TV? Probably Netflix. But in iOS 18 and tvOS 18, Apple has added a key subtitles feature to its own TV app that I hope inspires YouTube and Netflix to copy it ASAP.

Auto-subtitles on rewind: where have you been all my life?

Back at WWDC when Apple first demoed tvOS 18, it highlighted a really small feature that seemed set to make a big difference when watching videos.

This new feature will automatically activate subtitles, temporarily, when you skip back in a video.

And I must say, where has this feature been all my life?

If you’re an Apple TV user, you’ll know that this sounds very similar to one of the long-time best tvOS features. For years, the Apple TV has supported asking Siri, “What did she say?” if you missed a bit of dialogue. The assistant then rewinds 10 seconds and activates subtitles temporarily.

Now, you don’t have to make that request anymore.

Instead, your device will now just assume that if you’re skipping back, it’s because you missed something. So it puts subtitles on-screen for 10 seconds automatically.

New subtitle feature available across iOS 18, tvOS 18, and more

Fortunately, this new subtitle feature isn’t limited to the Apple TV.

Auto-subtitles on rewind is baked into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia too. You can try it in the beta releases, or wait until next month’s public launch.

I’ve been using it all summer, and it’s a fantastic addition.

The feature is simple and performs flawlessly. There’s not much to say about it, other than that it currently only works in Apple’s own TV app. Which makes sense, since Apple doesn’t get to control how other video apps function.

But I hope this feature inspires YouTube, Netflix, and other popular video apps to copy Apple. Maybe there are cases where auto-subtitles will annoy some users, but I can’t imagine it’s many.

Mostly, the feature provides a valuable service I didn’t know I wanted. Now I just need it in every video player on my devices.

Do you want auto-subtitles in your other video apps? Have you tried it in the betas? Let us know in the comments.

For another new iOS 18 and tvOS 18 feature:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iOS 18

iOS 18
tvOS 18

tvOS 18

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications