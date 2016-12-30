9to5Toys Last Call: Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones $150, Amazon Digital Day Sale, iPhone 7/Plus cases $4, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
Upcoming Kanex Apple Watch charging solutions will have you covered at home and on-the-go
- Enjoy two-day shipping: free 12-month ShopRunner membership (Reg. $79)
- Download some of the best movies from 2016 in HD at half the price
- DYMO’s LetraTag Handheld Label Maker returns to its Amazon all-time low: $10
- Green Deals: Earthwise 11-inch 8.5A Corded Electric Tiller $90 (Reg. $120), more
Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless In-Ear Headphones return to holiday pricing at Amazon: $150 shipped (Reg. $200)
Amazon’s massive Digital Day sale discounts thousands of movies, music, apps/games, more
Caseology cases for iPhone 7/Plus, 6s/Plus, Apple Watch and more from just $4 shipped in multiple colors and styles
B&H discounts loads of Apple products: save up to $200 on MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar, iMac, much more (Tax NY only)
Apple’s official Leather & Silicone iPhone 7/Plus Cases hit Amazon all-time lows starting from under $30 Prime shipped (Reg. up to $50)
Apple’s iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case drops to its Amazon all-time low: $85 shipped (Reg. $99)
It’s Free Money Time! Grab a $50 iTunes gift card at 15% off: $42.50 with free email delivery, more
Grab some gift cards at up to 20% off: Domino’s, Airbnb, Jiffy Lube, GameStop, more
iOS/Mac Holiday App Sale Roundup: GO Trilogy, Oceanhorn, Bastion, many more
- App Store Free App of the Week: the colorful physics-based Drop Flip puzzler goes free for the holidays (Reg. $2)
- Duet Display is 50% off! Turn your iPad into a secondary screen for your Mac: $10 (Reg. $20)
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Skip the SONOS price tag, get multi-room audio for less: Samsung Radiant360 R3 Speaker $90 or 2-pack $160
- Smartphone Accessories: Mpow Air Vent Car Phone Mount $8 Prime shipped (Reg. $10), more
- Daily Deals: VIZIO 5.1-Ch Soundbar w/ Bluetooth and 6″ Wireless Subwoofer $180, more
- Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Smartwatch for iOS + Android: $240 shipped (Reg. $330)
- Games/Apps: Gears of War 4 $20, Halo 5 $15, 50% off Android Final Fantasy games, more
- YI 1080p Action Camera bundled with a selfie stick and Bluetooth remote for $95 ($120 value)
- The best-selling Breville Mini Smart Oven is one of the best out there, grab it for $100
- Save up to 28% on Lutron lighting switches at Home Depot: 2-pack Motion Sensing $30, more
- Today’s Amazon Gold Box offers up to 55% off top-rated humidifiers from Vornado and others
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Prep for tax season with Amazon all-time lows on TurboTax 2016 Mac/PC software from $30
Switch up your Apple Watch style w/ 30% off and free shipping on all Clockwork Synergy bands, 2-piece NATO $17 (Reg $25)
Anker discounts its best Lightning cables, power banks & USB chargers: deals start at $6 Prime shipped
- Harman Kardon HKTS9 5.1-Ch. Speaker System: $150
- Philips Sonicare Essence Electric Toothbrush $20
- WORX 19-inch 36V Electric Lawn Mower (open-box) for $190
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey iPhone Tripod with Mount $9
- End of Year Fashion Clearance Promos – up to 75% off
- Thermos Stainless Steel 16-ounce Travel Tumbler for $18
- Apple’s Lightning dock: $42.50 shipped (Reg. $49)
- Amazon $1 HD Movie Rentals: The Shallows, Hobbit, more
- Download ‘The Call of the Wild’ as a free Kindle eBook
- Free PS Plus Games for January
- Suaoki 60W Solar Panel w/ USB + DC charging ports for $139
- Harman Kardon 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver for $288
- Monitors: Acer 25-inch 1080p w/ HDMI input $120, more
- Nike is offering an extra 25% off all clearance items
- Logitech’s Harmony Remote: $200 (Reg. $250)
- Add 10 movies to your iTunes library for just $10
- Home Depot has a 3-Pack of Defiant 9 LED Flashlights for $6
- Wink Connected Home Hub (V1) for $40 (Reg. up to $60)
- Use Amazon Echo to nab Alexa exclusive deals
- Sennheiser HD598 Headphones: $100 (Reg. $130+)
- iOttie smartphone car mounts down to $13(Reg. $20)
- Pad & Quill offers up to 20% off site-wide
- Sony h.ear Wireless Headphones: $200 (Reg. $350)
- Aukey 30000mAh Portable Charger $40 (Reg. $63)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Samsung is set to unveil a new line of curved quantum dot displays at CES 2017
- Samsung shows off new high resolution speakers with sleek designs before CES 2017
- Classic gaming fans are getting a brand new 8-bit style Double Dragon title on PS4/Steam
- A Christmas Story comes to life in this LEGO Ideas set that even includes the Leg Lamp
- The Most Wonderful Ornament tracks your USPS packages with notifications right on your tree
- LG makes it easier to ditch your TV with its new ProBeam Laser Projector that features webOS
- Promise Technology Pegasus3 RAID storage w/ Thunderbolt 3 set to hit Apple Store today
- Xbox One’s Elite Controller just gained a whole new level of customization
- The OM Electric Scooter has a fold-flat design that brings 20 miles of range on a single charge