iDevices unveils new wall-mounted Instant Switch for controlling smart home accessories over Bluetooth

iDevices makes HomeKit-compatible smart plugs and other accessories, and this year at CES 2017 the company is introducing a new connected home product. Instant Switch is a Bluetooth-connected remote that you can mount on your wall like a traditional light switch for controlling other iDevices products.

The idea with Instant Switch is that you can install a wall switch anywhere in your home without actually wiring a new switch in place. It’s not a HomeKit product itself, but Instant Switch can complement iDevices HomeKit products like Switch, Outdoor Switch, and Socket.

Instant Switch works with iDevices accessories (excluding thermostats) and doesn’t require a separate hub to function. iDevices says Instant Switch can even be paired with their Wall Switch product to create multiple access points to control the same accessory.

For example, I’m currently using iDevices Outdoor Switch to power two studio lamps in my home office using HomeKit. Instant Switch could be wall mounted using adhesive or using standard screws alongside my existing light switches to create a traditional on/off wall toggle for my lamps.

Instant Switch will work with current lineup of iDevices home accessories

Instant Switch is powered by two CR2032 coin cell batteries which should deliver up to two years of battery life, and a built-in ball level makes proper installation much easier.

Instant Switch is expected to retail for under $100 and hit the market this summer. Stay tuned for a hands-on with iDevices new Instant Switch and much more at CES 2017 this week.