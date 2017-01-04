Chamberlain is bringing Apple’s HomeKit to MyQ garage door openers this year

Chamberlain was one of the original companies committed to HomeKit when Apple introduced the smart home framework a few years ago, and this year Chamberlain is finally delivering with two new HomeKit-enabled products for its line of MyQ garage door openers. The first is an upcoming bridge hub that will work with HomeKit for future installations, and the second is a bridge that will upgrade current MyQ Garage installations to work with HomeKit.

Chamberlain Smart Garage Hub is a HomeKit-enabled solution for new customers and is expected to be released by July. Smart Garage Hub will let customers open, close, and check the status of MyQ garage door openers. The new HomeKit hub will also let users control MyQ-connected lights.

“Chamberlain is excited to bring an outstanding MyQ experience to the HomeKit ecosystem,” said Cory Sorice, Vice President of Marketing for Connected Products and eCommerce at Chamberlain. “Consumers are going to benefit from the integration of MyQ’s usability and reliability in HomeKit-enabled homes.”

Chamberlain MyQ HomeBridge is a separate product that retrofits existing MyQ Garage installations with support for Apple’s HomeKit feature.

This new, retrofit device will upgrade MyQ Garage, Chamberlain garage door openers with MyQ technology, and MyQ-enabled lights.

The company expects to ship MyQ HomeBridge by April of this year. Pricing and specific availability are currently unavailable, but stick around for more details this week and a release this summer.

HomeKit support for a garage door opener means being able to use Siri or Apple’s new Home app to open and close the garage door. Automation through triggers like time of day and location is also possible. HomeKit scenes that work with other HomeKit accessories like lights and thermostats will let you close the garage door, turn off the lights, and adjust the temperature when you leave or go to bed.

9to5Mac will have a hands-on look at the new hardware from Chamberlain at CES 2017 so stay tuned for more.