Incipio expands CommandKit lineup with new HomeKit-enabled Smart Wall Switch & four-outlet Smart Power Strip

Incipio is introducing two new smart home accessories that work with Apple’s HomeKit framework. Wireless Smart Wall Switch and Wireless Smart Power Strip both join Incipio’s CommandKit lineup and are debuting at CES 2017 this week.

Wireless Smart Wall Switch lets you toggle connected light power state as well as set brightness levels, and an integrated motion sensor detects presence.

HomeKit support means you can control Wireless Smart Wall Switch with Siri or Apple’s new Home app on iOS 10. HomeKit also enables easy-to-use automation like powering lights on at certain times of day or setting brightness levels as part of a scene.

Incipio’s Wireless Smart Wall Switch is expected to be available in the second quarter of 2017 and will retail for $59.99.

Wireless Smart Power Strip includes four smart outlets that can be controlled separately using HomeKit with Siri, the Home app, and automation. Incipio expects Wireless Smart Power Strip to also be available in Q2 2017 with a retail price of $99.99.

Incipio’s two new HomeKit products join the existing lineup of CommandKit hardware including Smart Outlet and Smart Light Bulb Adapter.