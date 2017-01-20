How-to: Share photos, videos & songs with Apple Music Connect & manage your artist profile

Apple Music Connect, which allows artists to share photos, videos and songs with their fans on Apple Music, has changed a bit since the introduction of iOS 10 back in September. The content artists upload now appears in different locations within the newly updated Apple Music app on iOS 10 for listeners. It remains, however, a powerful tool for sharing new music and videos, clips of upcoming releases, and everything else beyond your main releases on Apple Music, iTunes and the other streaming services.

The user interface for uploading has changed slightly, and Apple has introduced new tools for Connect since it first launched that allows users to create and share an embedded web player and more. You’ll also be able to attach music videos to your albums on Apple Music using Connect.

Here’s how it works:

**If your music isn’t already on Apple Music, you can learn how to do so here. If your music IS already on Apple Music, you’ll also have to claim your Connect profile if you haven’t already done so before you can post to Connect.

Where do Connect posts appear?

The content you share will appear in two places:

For You: Connect posts will appear in a feed on the ‘For You’ tab in the Apple Music app on iOS devices or under For You>Connect in iTunes.

Connect posts will appear in a feed on the ‘For You’ tab in the Apple Music app on iOS devices or under For You>Connect in iTunes. Artist pages: Content you post to Connect will also appear in a section under your albums and songs on your artist profile page. (You can also attach videos you upload to an album or song you have on Apple Music when uploading.)

How to upload from iPhone |

From the Apple Music iOS app:

From the ‘For You’ tab in the Apple Music app, tap the compose icon in the upper right next to your profile photo.

From there you can type text and insert links, and connect to any Facebook and Twtitter account you might want to automatically share the post to.

Tap the + icon in the bottom left corner of the compose window to add a song or video to the post before publishing:

Select Upload Photo or Video or Upload Song to add content to your post.

You can also attach the video to an album or song you have on Apple Music when uploading. And you’ll get options to trim a video before posting if you wish.

Share from your library. Tapping the “…” icon next to any album or song on Apple Music (including your own), will give you an option to “Post to Connect”.

From GarageBand on iOS:

From the main projects screen in GarageBand for iPhone or iPad, you can upload a song directly to Connect.

Tap Select in the upper right corner

Select the project/song you want to share from your projects and tap the share icon in the upper left corner

Tap the Apple Music icon from the share menu (You might have to scroll over to find it)

Fill out your song art and details and click Done to upload to connect

How to upload from Mac |

From iTunes on Mac:

You can also post to Connect from a Mac from within Apple Music in iTunes.

Navigate to Music>For You

Click the compose icon in the upper right-hand corner next to your profile (you’ll have to be signed in to your Apple ID associated with your Connect profile).

From there you’ll get the same upload screen as on iOS, allowing you to write a message, drag and drop or click the + to upload photos and videos, and options to link Twitter and Facebook accounts to automatically share the post to your social media accounts.

From Logic Pro or GarageBand on Mac:

You can upload directly to Apple Music Connect from Logic Pro on Mac or Garageband on both iOS and Mac.

In Logic Pro X, navigate to File>Share>Song to Apple Music Connect… (For GarageBand, Share>Song to Apple Music Connect.., )

(For GarageBand, ) Fill out your song details in the Apple Music upload screen that appears

Create an embeddable web player or badge|

You can embed a Connect post or album from Apple Music on your website or elsewhere on the web by creating an embeddable web player with Apple Music Marketing Tools.

Navigate to Apple’s Music Marketing Tools website

Use the dropdown menu to select “Connect” or other category and search for your artist or song name.

From there Apple will give you options to copy code for a web player or alternatively a “Listen on Apple Music” badge that you can embed on your website (as pictured above).

I’ve embedded a web player I made of a Connect post for my EP below:

How to Delete Apple Music Connect posts |

Tap the “…” icon next to a Connect post from within the Apple Music iOS app or in Apple Music from iTunes on the desktop and select “Delete”. Make sure you’re signed into the account associated with the artist that posted the content. Where do Connect posts appear?

Add or update your Apple Music artist profile page/image

You can change your artist profile image from within the Apple Music app on iOS and within iTunes on Mac by tapping the circular profile image icon in the upper right (pictured above).

Adding or updating a profile banner image and bio that appears on your Apple Music artist page isn’t easy for indie artists. It isn’t possible currently for those using aggregators rather than distributing through a record label that works directly with Apple.

Apple Music and iTunes do pull bio info from AllMusic, however, so you can start by submitting there.

You can contact Apple for support with Apple Music Connect (For artists): artistconnecthelp@apple.com

It’s 2017 and Logic Pros is back! We’re continuing down the ever-expanding rabbit hole of music creation on Mac and iOS this year with product reviews, tutorials, tips/tricks for Logic users, and much more. That includes a weekly installment, and an upcoming Logic Pro X 101 guide for beginners. Check out the archives.