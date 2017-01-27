9to5Toys Lunch Break: iPad Air 2 + AppleCare from $349, 6000mAh Lightning Power Bank $22, HP 21″ 1080p Monitor w/ HDMI $70, more

Jan. 27th 2017

Deals
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Best Buy offers up to $150 off iPad Air 2 w/ 2 year AppleCare+: Wi-Fi 32GB for $349 shippedmore

Smartphone Accessories: Jackery Bolt 6000mAh Power Bank w/ Built-in Lightning & MicroUSB $22 Prime shipped, more

HP 21.5-inch IPS LED 1080p Monitor with HDMI input, on sale for $70 shipped (Reg. $100+)

Apple’s latest powerhouse 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar 256GB drops to $2,100 shipped (Reg. $2,399)

Trusted eBay Seller Electronics Valley offers Apple-certified refurbished 27-inch 5K iMacs for up to $500 off w/ warranty

Home Theater Deals just in time for Super Bowl Sunday:

Super Bowl TV Deals: Samsung 60-inch 4K Smart w/ 3 HDMI inputs $648 shipped (Reg. $1,000), many more

Go big for Super Bowl Sunday: Samsung 55-inch Curved 4K HDR Smart Ultra HDTV $1,349 shipped (Reg. $1,700)

TCL’s value-focused 50-inch 1080p HDTV has Roku services built-in with three HDMI inputs: $300 shipped (Reg. $400)

LG’s 55-inch 4K Curved OLED 3D HDR Smart Ultra HDTV is on sale for $1,449 shipped 

Onkyo’s 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver does it all – 4K, AirPlay, Bluetooth, Hi-Res Audio and more: $299 shipped (Reg. $400+)

App Store Free App of the Week: Water Minder Hydration Reminder app goes free for the first time in over a year (Reg. $3)

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Give your iPhone 7/6/s/Plus a new look: ULAK cases in a variety of styles/colors from $1.50 shipped

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Nike’s 48-hour Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Tech Fleece, Dri-FIT, runnning shoes and much more

Patagonia is taking 30% off our favorite styles: save on down-filled jackets, Nano Puff, Snap-T pullovers, backpacks, more!

Everybody needs free money: Up to 20% off Gift Cards from Nike, Jiffy Lube, Cabela’s, Regal Theaters, Sephora and more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Ricoh’s new Pentax KP DSLR is weatherproof for the outdoorsy photographer

Editors Keys launches Logic/Final Cut/Adobe shortcut keyboard covers

