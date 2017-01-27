9to5Toys Lunch Break: iPad Air 2 + AppleCare from $349, 6000mAh Lightning Power Bank $22, HP 21″ 1080p Monitor w/ HDMI $70, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy offers up to $150 off iPad Air 2 w/ 2 year AppleCare+: Wi-Fi 32GB for $349 shipped, more
Smartphone Accessories: Jackery Bolt 6000mAh Power Bank w/ Built-in Lightning & MicroUSB $22 Prime shipped, more
HP 21.5-inch IPS LED 1080p Monitor with HDMI input, on sale for $70 shipped (Reg. $100+)
Apple’s latest powerhouse 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar 256GB drops to $2,100 shipped (Reg. $2,399)
Trusted eBay Seller Electronics Valley offers Apple-certified refurbished 27-inch 5K iMacs for up to $500 off w/ warranty
Home Theater Deals just in time for Super Bowl Sunday:
Super Bowl TV Deals: Samsung 60-inch 4K Smart w/ 3 HDMI inputs $648 shipped (Reg. $1,000), many more
Go big for Super Bowl Sunday: Samsung 55-inch Curved 4K HDR Smart Ultra HDTV $1,349 shipped (Reg. $1,700)
TCL’s value-focused 50-inch 1080p HDTV has Roku services built-in with three HDMI inputs: $300 shipped (Reg. $400)
LG’s 55-inch 4K Curved OLED 3D HDR Smart Ultra HDTV is on sale for $1,449 shipped
Onkyo’s 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver does it all – 4K, AirPlay, Bluetooth, Hi-Res Audio and more: $299 shipped (Reg. $400+)
MailButler Professional Lifetime Subscription: $35
App Store Free App of the Week: Water Minder Hydration Reminder app goes free for the first time in over a year (Reg. $3)
- The Pixelmator image editor for iOS is now matching its all-time low at $1 (Reg. $5)
- Apple Mac App of the Year winner Affinity Photo matching lowest price at $40 (20% off), more
- The Apple Award-winning Smart Alarm Clock for iOS goes free for the very first time (Reg. $2)
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 drops to its lowest price ever on the App Store: $2 (Reg. $5)
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Give your iPhone 7/6/s/Plus a new look: ULAK cases in a variety of styles/colors from $1.50 shipped
- Games/Apps: Doom from $20, Owlboy for Mac/PC $17, iOS freebies, more
- Invest in Harmon Kardon’s 5.1-Ch Surround Sound Home Theater System for just $160
- Daily Deals: WD Elements 2TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive $70, more
- New Users can get Google Play Music + Youtube Red Free Unlimited for 4-months
- Get a FedEx printable in-store coupon for $5 off a $15 or more ground shipment
- MyProtein kicks off its Back To Black Friday sale w/ up to 70% off sitewide
- Today’s Amazon Gold Box has BLACK+DECKER Vacuums from $30 Prime shipped
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
We have exclusive discounts on Anker’s popular Powerline+ Lightning, USB-C and microUSB cables from $8 Prime shipped
Nike’s 48-hour Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Tech Fleece, Dri-FIT, runnning shoes and much more
Patagonia is taking 30% off our favorite styles: save on down-filled jackets, Nano Puff, Snap-T pullovers, backpacks, more!
Everybody needs free money: Up to 20% off Gift Cards from Nike, Jiffy Lube, Cabela’s, Regal Theaters, Sephora and more
- iTunes rolls outs $0.99 HD movie and documentary rental sale
- Rent these HD Documentaries for only $1
- 10-Pack of highly-rated 16-Ounce Pub Glasses for just $12
- AmazonBasics 14-Piece Knife Block Set at $19
- Best-selling Netgear 802.11n Range Extender for $18
- Dyson refurbished AM07 Tower Fan for more than $200 off
- 10-Piece T-fal Nonstick Oven Safe Cookware Set for $39
- Mophie Powerstand for iPad w/ Lightning Connector $18
- GoPro HERO Session Action Cam $180
- Aukey Bluetooth Headphones $8, more
- Get the Hoover Carpet SteamVac for only $74 (Reg. $140)
- Monoprice $50 off $150+ orders: 28-inch 4K Monitor $300
- 2 1byone 25 Miles Super Thin HDTV Antennas for just $10
- One year of premium from UPS for only $10 (Reg. $40)
- Here’s your Netflix February 2017 Preview
- Cuisinart Dual Electric Sandwich Grill $15
- 8-quart Crock-Pot Oval Slow Cooker $28 (Reg. up to $40)
- Oster DuraCeramic Countertop Grill $24 Prime shipped
- Nikon’s DSLR D3300 + 18-55mm Lens Kit $319, more
- Canon’s imageCLASS AirPrint Laser Printer $149 (Reg. $200)
- Denon’s 5.2-Ch. 4K Ultra HD A/V Receiver for $229
- Honor 6X pre-order: $250
- Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Coffeemaker at $20
- Score free Chipotle Chips and Guacamole
- Tronsmart 4.8A USB Wall Charger $7.50, more
- McDonald’s is giving away bottles of its secret Big Mac sauce
- Free Xbox Live Gold Games for February
- Blu-rays from $8.50 Prime shipped: The Lorax w/ plushy, more
- Oster Pro 2-in-1 Food Processor & Blender drops to $57.50
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Ricoh’s new Pentax KP DSLR is weatherproof for the outdoorsy photographer
Editors Keys launches Logic/Final Cut/Adobe shortcut keyboard covers
- Amazon launches new STEM Club Subscription Service that delivers toys each month
- T-Mobile is handing out a free year of Hulu streaming to former AT&T customers
- Denmark-based audio company Vifa unveils new Oslo Bluetooth speaker
- The “world’s first” Bluetooth solar earbuds launch on Indiegogo with a familiar design
- Razer launches the BlackWidow V2 mechanical keyboard w/ new switches
- The Lofree Mechanical Keyboard connects with Mac and iOS for a throwback experience
- ASUS takes on Raspberry Pi with its new Tinker Board DIY 4K microcomputer
- Microsoft unveils new Halo Wars 2 & Forza Horizon 3 Xbox One S bundles
- Amazon rolls out digital Dash buttons as it walks the line between ease-of-use and laziness
- PreSonus debuts its new Studio 28 and 68 audio/MIDI interfaces for Mac/PC [Video]