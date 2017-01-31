9to5Toys Lunch Break: 27″ Retina 5K iMac refurb $1,300, Jaybird X3 Bluetooth Earbuds $97, SanDisk 32GB Flash Drive $10, more

- Jan. 31st 2017 9:30 am PT

Deals
View Comments

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

apple-retina-5k-imac-mk462lla

eBay continues to roll out discounts on Apple-certified refurb 27-inch Retina 5K iMac: 3.2GHz/8GB/1TB $1,300 (Orig. $1,999)

jaybird-x3-earbuds

Jaybird’s popular X3 Bluetooth Sport Earbuds drop to $97.50 shipped, an all-time low (Reg. $130)

sandisk-ultra-32gb-micro-usbusb-3-0-flash-drive

Daily Deals: SanDisk Ultra 32GB Micro USB/USB 3.0 Flash Drive $10, Jawbone Mini Jambox Bluetooth Speaker (Refurb) $35, more

 

2016-macbook-pro-toys

Take nearly $200 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB w/ Touch Bar: $1,800 shipped (Reg. $1,999)

water-minder-free-011

App Store Free App of the Week: Water Minder Hydration Reminder app goes free for the first time in over a year (Reg. $3)

fabriq-speaker-1

Review: Fabriq is a tiny (and affordable) AirPlay speaker with Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service [Video]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

timbuk2-messenger-bag-sale

Timbuk2 Sale – take up to 60% off our favorite styles: MacBook Messenger Bags, Backpacks, Luggage and more!

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

vizio-p55-c1

VIZIO’s 55-inch 4K Smart Ultra HDTV includes Google Cast and an Android tablet for $999

aukey-wireless-speaker-w-8-hours-playtime

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Bluetooth Speaker w/ 8 hours playtime and 15W subwoofer $60 shipped (Reg. $80), more

old-navy-gift-card-sale-01

Gift Cards up to 20% off: Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Krispy Kreme, CVS, Jiffy Lube and more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

shane-chen-soloewheel-iota

The man behind the original Hoverboard returns with a new electric two-wheeler

tempel-work-bench

DIYers and Raspberry Pi enthusiasts have to see this walnut work bench with a hidden display

rollcap-4k-action-camera

The Rollcap 4K Action Camera w/ built-in 3-axis image stabilizer promises smooth video

