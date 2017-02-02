Subaru’s 2018 Legacy unveiled at Chicago Auto Show is company’s latest w/ Apple’s CarPlay

The Chicago Auto Show is kicking off today and the first CarPlay announcement comes from Subaru with an unveiling of the new 2018 Legacy model as one of its first to support the platform.

Apple’s CarPlay platform, which allows users to access iOS-like features through a vehicle’s in-dash system using a connected iPhone, will be available standard in the 2018 Legacy (as will Android Auto) via the company’s Bluetooth SUBARU STARLINK Multimedia system.

Subaru’s press release notes an available 8-inch display is making a debut with “a faster CPU to greatly increase startup speed, giving the touch screen a more smartphone-like operation.” That comes alongside an upgraded standard 6.5-inch system. The system also uses two microphones and tech from Nuance that Subaru says offers superior voice recognition:

The use of two microphones and Technology by Nuance (maker of Dragon Dictation apps for PCs and other devices) significantly improves the voice recognition capabilities. The driver can more easily use Apple Siri or OK Google voice commands. The system is also compatible with multiple languages.

The system also includes TomTom navigation with 3 years of free updates and high-end trim options include “dual USB ports. Smartphone integration features Aha and Pandora, along with STARLINK cloud applications iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Calendar, Music Player, News and Weather.”

Subaru says the 2018 Legacy is the “roomiest sedan in the midsize segment” and is offering it as a 2.5i model with a 175-hp 2.5-liter 4-cylinder BOXER engine, or with a 256-hp 3.6-liter 6-cylinder BOXER engine as the Legacy 3.6R.

The 2018 Legacy goes on sale this summer and should be one of Subaru’s first vehicles to come with CarPlay standard along with the 2017 Impreza that was previously announced.