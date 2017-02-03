9to5Rewards: ColorWare’s customized MacBook & MacBook Pro skins [Giveaway + Deal]

This week’s 9to5Rewards partner is ColorWare, who make some of our favorite customized skins (and also do custom paint jobs) for Apple accessories.

The company has 5 of its unique, high-quality skins for MacBook and MacBook Pro to give away to 9to5Mac readers, and our winners this week will get to create their own design using ColorWare’s customization tool.

ColorWare’s site lets you customize your skins with options like metal, carbon fiber, wood, leather, and solid colors, allowing you to create a unique combo with different colors and textures on the top, bottom, keyboard, trackpad and to cover up the ‘MacBook Pro’ logo along the bottom of the display.

ColorWare is also offering 9to5 readers an exclusive 10% off discount on the MacBook and MacBook Pro skins through 9to5Toys. You can customize for your MacBook or order a new MacBook/Pro through Colorware that will come with your creation pre-applied.

As always, we’ll announce winners from the previous week’s giveaway here each week. Last week’s winner of our Grovemade giveaway is Happy PowerDemon from Staten Island.

