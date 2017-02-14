Hands-on with Nomad’s Horween leather wallets with integrated battery and Lightning cable [Video]

I’ve always liked the idea of using a battery case, but with a phone like the iPhone 7 Plus, a lack of battery life isn’t a problem that I encounter regularly enough to warrant the extra bulk. I also like the idea of a wallet case to help keep up with my driver’s license and credit cards, but with a phone as large as the iPhone 7 Plus, I find such a setup to be a tad unwieldy.

The folks over at Nomad have come up with a solution that seems to address both of my issues, and depending on your needs, it might be a worthwhile solution for you as well.

The company’s Bi-fold and Slim Leather Wallet give you a place to keep all of your credit cards, identification, and other necessary items in a standalone form factor. In other words, it’s a traditional wallet setup that’s completely independent of your iPhone. But the kicker here is that the Nomad wallets feature an integrated portable battery with a hideaway Lightning cable for charging your iPhone on the fly when you happen to need it.

Build quality

Both wallets are comprised of leather from the renowned Horween Leather Company. Horween has been around for over a century, and still produces leather in its factory on the corner of Elston and Ashland in Chicago, IL. The result is a quality leather wallet that smells great out of the box, and will wear in such a way that it’ll actually look better with age.

Nomad also ensures that the thread used to stitch the leather together is of the highest quality. It’s employed linen thread from Toulemonde in Barrois, France in order to give the wallet a long-lasting and durable stitch.

The point is that Nomad has invested a lot into making sure that the materials used to make its leather goods are of high quality, which is especially important for an item like a wallet — something that you’ll be using day in and day out.

Hands-on video

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more hands-on videos

Slim Wallet

The Slim Wallet is the smaller of the two wallets that Nomad makes, and it’s the one that I’ve been using the most over the past week. It’s not your typical bi-fold wallet, but instead features four credit card slots on the outside surface, with a small internal storage pocket in the middle.

The Slim Wallet won’t be for everyone, because it allows onlookers to see some of its contents due to its design. I prefer it, though, because it doesn’t take up a lot of room in your pocket. It makes it easy to see what cards I have on me at a glance, and I especially like the little pocket inside for storing cash and loose items like coins and such.

Bi-fold Wallet

The Bi-fold Leather Wallet is the more traditional of the two offerings from Nomad. At 3.5-inches by 5-inches when folded, it’s substantially larger than the Slim Wallet, but traditionalists will likely prefer it over the smaller product. The Bi-fold Leather Wallet features six credit card slots, two storage pockets, and one cash pocket that can accommodate the largest bank-note in circulation — the 500 Euro. The storage pockets on the Bi-Fold Wallet don’t work as well with coins like the Slim Wallet, but if you’re a traditionalist, that probably won’t matter much to you anyway.

The killer-feature: a portable battery with Lightning cable

By itself, both wallets would stand on their own as solid products, but each wallet comes with a 2,400mAh Panasonic portable battery that sets it apart from other leather wallets. Not only do both of these wallets feature an integrated battery, but they come with built-in Lightning cables that can be neatly tucked away when not in use. This means that you can fully recharge the iPhone 7, or top off the iPhone 7 Plus using the wallet’s built-in battery.

Nomad designed the battery inside of a crush-proof aluminum shell to keep it safe. Wallets often find themselves being sat on while in our back pockets, so having a battery of this size contained within an impact resistant shell was of prime importance.

Included with each wallet is a micro USB cable that can be used to recharge the built-in battery. Nomad also includes a button that doubles as a power button to quickly check the status of the battery via an LED indicator.

Having a battery built into a wallet is one thing, but it’s the presence of the MFi-certified Lightning cable that really tips the scales of usefulness in Nomad’s favor. It means that you can use your iPhone without a battery case, and still always have quick access to a charge wherever you happen to be. There’s no need to worry about a Lightning cable, because it’s already built into the wallet itself, and can be easily tucked away when not in use.

Conclusion

Not everyone likes the idea of carrying a wallet these days, but if you do, you should definitely check out the Bi-fold and Slim Leather Wallet from Nomad. The build quality and attention to detail is readily evident, so much so that these wallets could easily stand on their own merits. But the presence of a built-in battery with integrated Lightning cable may make even those who wouldn’t normally use a wallet lend it serious consideration.

Do you currently use a battery case, or carry a standalone wallet? Would you consider using one of Nomad’s wallet offerings?