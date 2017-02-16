Apple shares two new ads w/ focus on iPhone 7 Plus Portrait Mode

Apple today shared two new ads on its official YouTube channel, both of which highlight the “Portrait Mode” feature available exclusively on the iPhone 7 Plus.

The feature, as the ads demonstrate, creates an instant depth-of-field effect by blurring the background to let anyone easily take a professional looking portrait.

Both ads focus specifically on the Portrait Mode feature by showing how it can be used to shoot a superior portrait picture of a person. In the case of one of the ads, a better “Profile Picture,” and in the second a better photograph of your “Boyfriend.”

These are the latest ads in a series showing off Portrait mode. Apple released a few earlier this month with similar themes.

While designed for portraits, we noted in our hands-on with the feature back when it was in beta that it also works well for shooting inanimate objects. Take a look: