9to5Toys Lunch Break: DJI Phantom 4 $799, Honeywell Lyric HomeKit Thermostat $116, Seven Mac App Bundle $20, more

- Feb. 22nd 2017 9:31 am PT

Deals
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

dji-phantom-4-9to5toys

DJI will sell you its Phantom 4 Drone for $799 shipped, today only (Reg. $1,000)

honeywell-lyric-t5

Stay in control with the Honeywell Lyric T5 HomeKit-enabled Smart Thermostat for $116 shipped (Reg. $150)

ultimate-mac-bundle

Score 7 Mac Apps from a selection of 49 options including OCR Wizard, WinZip, Snapheal, Ubar, more for $20

12-inch-macbook

Save $349 on Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 512GB at Best Buy, dropping the price down to $1,250 shipped + open-box deals

circle-with-disney

9to5Rewards: Circle with Disney lets you monitor kids’ screen time

due-app

Due for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch is now on sale: $1 (Reg. $5)

horizon-zero-dawn

The Best Console Game Releases for February: Horizon Zero Dawn, For Honor, and more

haiku-fans-9to5toys-1

Hands-on with Haiku Home’s beautiful L and H Series smart ceiling fans

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

orbi-wifi-system

Say goodbye to dead zones with the NETGEAR Orbi Tri-Band Home Wi-Fi System for $330 shipped (Reg. $380+)

amazon-app

Amazon offers BIGTHANKS to customers by taking $8.62 off any $50+ purchase, today only

Grab a rare discount on $50 gift cards at Amazon: Starbucks, Whole Foods, Staples and more for $41 shipped

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

amazon-cloud-drive

Claim your unlimited storage with 12 months of Amazon Cloud Drive for $48 (Reg. $60/yr)

nest-products-target

Save 15% on all your favorite Nest Products: 3rd Gen. Thermostat $212, Cam $169, more

amazon-shipping-1

Amazon has quietly updated its free shipping policy for the better

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

professor-einstein

The robo Professor Einstein is full of intelligence, but it’s the expressions that make it stand out

hotwheels-ar

Hot Wheels Track Builder app combines augmented reality with classic toy cars

etch-a-sketch-freestyle

The Etch A Sketch is back, but now it’s totally different than you remember

