9to5Toys Lunch Break: DJI Phantom 4 $799, Honeywell Lyric HomeKit Thermostat $116, Seven Mac App Bundle $20, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
DJI will sell you its Phantom 4 Drone for $799 shipped, today only (Reg. $1,000)
Stay in control with the Honeywell Lyric T5 HomeKit-enabled Smart Thermostat for $116 shipped (Reg. $150)
Score 7 Mac Apps from a selection of 49 options including OCR Wizard, WinZip, Snapheal, Ubar, more for $20
Save $349 on Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 512GB at Best Buy, dropping the price down to $1,250 shipped + open-box deals
9to5Rewards: Circle with Disney lets you monitor kids’ screen time
Due for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch is now on sale: $1 (Reg. $5)
- Deus Ex Go – the turn-based stealth puzzler – is now just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $2)
- App Store Free App of the Week: the gorgeous Green Riding Hood goes free (Reg. $3)
- 2K iOS Game Sale: Civilization Revolution 2 $3, XCOM Enemy Within $3, more
- The entire GO Trilogy on iOS for just $2 today: Hitman, Lara Croft and Deus Ex (Reg. $5+)
The Best Console Game Releases for February: Horizon Zero Dawn, For Honor, and more
Hands-on with Haiku Home’s beautiful L and H Series smart ceiling fans
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Say goodbye to dead zones with the NETGEAR Orbi Tri-Band Home Wi-Fi System for $330 shipped (Reg. $380+)
Amazon offers BIGTHANKS to customers by taking $8.62 off any $50+ purchase, today only
Grab a rare discount on $50 gift cards at Amazon: Starbucks, Whole Foods, Staples and more for $41 shipped
- Daily Deals: Samsung Level U PRO Bluetooth Headphones $30, more
- Today only, get the TOSHIBA 3TB Canvio Basics Portable USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $80 (Reg. 100+)
- Smartphone Accessories: iClever BoostSound Bluetooth Speaker $20 (Reg. $30), more
- Take off and land using just one button with the AUKEY Mini Drone for just $23 (Reg. $30)
- Games/Apps: HOOK free, Amazon Steam sale – Controller $35, iOS freebies and more
- Keep your stuff safe with the Timbuk2 El Rio Full-Cycle Twill for $24 (Reg. up to $79)
- Magazine bundles w/ titles from $4/yr: Wired, GQ, Mens Fitness, Popular Science, more
- Learn App Development from Scratch with 45 Hours of Android Training: $34 (Orig. $415)
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Claim your unlimited storage with 12 months of Amazon Cloud Drive for $48 (Reg. $60/yr)
Save 15% on all your favorite Nest Products: 3rd Gen. Thermostat $212, Cam $169, more
Amazon has quietly updated its free shipping policy for the better
- Samsung Gear 360 VR Camera for $190 (Reg. $250+)
- AUKEY’s bluetooth earbuds in two styles for $10 (Reg. $20)
- $3 HD movies to own at Amazon: The BFG, more (Reg. $10+)
- Mohu Outdoor 60-Mile HDTV Antenna for $72 (Orig. $150)
- Amazon is discounting Camelbak Water Bottles $13.50
- WORX 19-inch 12A Electric Lawn Mower $140, more
- Aukey 8-outlet Surge Protector w/ 6 USB ports $29, more
- Klipsch KMC3 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speakers for $150
- Double down on backpacks – AmazonBasics for $12, more
- O your modem: Arris DOCSIS 3.0 refurbs from $49
- Dell 27-inch Curved 1080p Monitor for $190
- Save up to 20% on Gift Cards
- Alto’s Odyssey is coming this summer
- Brother P-Touch Label Maker $10
- Score 50% off any menu-priced pizza from Pizza Hut
- 8-pack EcoSmart 60W A19 LED Light Bulbs $11, more
- VIZIO 38-inch 2-Ch. Sound Bar for $70 (Reg. $100)
- Brother Wireless Color All-in-One Laser w/ AirPrint $290
- Brother’s All-in-One Laser Printer w/ AirPrint: $100
- Samsung’s 65-inch Curved 4K Smart Ultra HDTV $1,099
- LG V20 64GB GSM 4G Android Smartphone (unlocked): $500
- Aukey 2.4A Wall Charger with Foldable Plug $5 (Reg. $8), more
- The Big Book of Berenstain Bears for just $7 (all-time low)
- 100 Must-Have Classical Music Digital MP3s for $1 (Reg. $0.89/ea.)
- Instant Pot Sous Vide Immersion Circulator for $89
- Canon’s latest certified refurb sale
- Apple Watch Milanese Loop band from $6
- Xbox One S Minecraft Bundle $200, more
- 5-pack of Etekcity’s Wireless Remote Control Outlets $21.50
- Kryptonite KryptoLok Series 2 Bike U-Lock $26
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
The robo Professor Einstein is full of intelligence, but it’s the expressions that make it stand out
Hot Wheels Track Builder app combines augmented reality with classic toy cars
The Etch A Sketch is back, but now it’s totally different than you remember
- You have to see the new iPhone-controlled Justice League Batmobile
- Spin Master’s remote controlled BB-8 brings your favorite droid to life in a new way
- The Story Levitating Timepiece is mesmerizing with its iPhone-controlled clock face
- The popular Simon Memory Game gets a modern day reboot with a VR-inspired headset
- Hasbro jumps into STEM Toys with its upcoming Proto Max iOS and Android-controlled dog
- Canon takes the wraps off the new Rebel T7i DSLR, a 24MP camera that still lacks 4K video
- Caavo is a gorgeous 4K set-top box designed to bring all of your content into one tidy package
- Twelve South’s ParcSlope MacBook/iPad stand gets a matte black makeover, available today
- ‘Neuron’ is a super kid friendly system for building smart gadgets using modular blocks
- Pad & Quill’s new line of full-grain leather men’s wallets are built to last you a decade
- Philips’ latest Moda monitor has a stunning design with ultra-thin bezels
- PixlPlay turns your old iPhone or Android device into a kid-friendly camera
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild is getting two expansion packs later this year