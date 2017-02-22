Hands-on with Nomad’s Midnight Blue Horween Leather Folio Wallet for iPhone 7 Plus

Last fall we showed you Nomad’s Horween Leather Case for iPhone 7 Plus which is a sturdy alternative to Apple’s similar cases, and now Nomad is back with a new Midnight Blue color joining the existing Rustic Brown option. This time we’re checking out Nomad’s $50 Leather Folio Wallet iPhone 7 Plus case which is wrapped in Horween Leather with Nomad’s new blue.

I don’t personally use an iPhone case on a daily basis (the iPhone 7 Plus is big enough already), but I do carry a wallet and my iPhone. Nomad’s take on the iPhone case wallet combo is done well.

The iPhone easily goes in and out without adhesive and feels nearly caseless when attached. You get easy access to the Lightning port, power button and volume buttons, and a camera cutout lets you shoot photos or video from the case.

iPhone 7 Plus is a large phone so wrapping a wallet around it will only make it bigger. You probably won’t use your iPhone one-handed with Leather Folio Wallet, but luckily the case attaches and detaches quickly and easily. Leather wallet aside, the part that holds the iPhone feels similar to Apple’s silicone cases in material and style.

On the wallet side, Leather Folio Wallet has slots for up to three cards plus a pocket for cash or an additional card. Leather Folio Wallet is about the height of a U.S. dollar bill, but the pocket is stitched tight at the top and bottom so you’ll need to fold cash in half to tuck in inside. You can easily carry your ID, a debit card, a credit card, and some cash in Leather Folio Wallet plus your iPhone.

The leather feels as rich in quality as Nomad’s other Horween Leather products, and the color matched stitching adds a nice touch throughout. A gray felt liner makes up the center and really makes the detailed blue stitching pop.

When closed, Leather Folio Wallet will have a little give from card inserts so it isn’t totally flush. It will mostly look like a tall billfold, however, with the exception of the camera cutout on the back.

I’m constantly shooting photos and videos from my iPhone in the moment so it’s important for me to be able to use the iPhone camera without removing the case. Easy access to hardware buttons lets you use the volume buttons as shutter buttons, although you can’t easily shoot with them firing upwards.

Leather Folio Wallet doesn’t have any hidden tricks like making your iPhone stand in landscape mode, but it is a well-built wallet case made from quality materials. The new Midnight Blue color looks rich and works well with any iPhone finish. Nomad Folio Wallet is available from Nomad for $49.95.

If you’re a fan of the Midnight Blue leather color but prefer standard cases, Nomad now makes its Horween Leather iPhone 7 Plus case in the new color for $39.95 as well: