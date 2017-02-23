New ‘MagicGrips’ accessory aims to make Apple’s Magic Mouse more ergonomic

Elevation Lab, the company behind a handful of popular Apple accessories, is today announcing its latest product: MagicGrips. The company says that this accessory is designed to work with the Magic Mouse and makes it easier to grip.

Elevation Lab says that this accessory makes the Magic Mouse more comfortable use by widening your grip and allowing you to squeeze the mouse without it moving upwards. Furthermore, the grip is said to release hand tension.

Widens your grip.

Creates a large concave surface along 75% of the mouse edge.

Solid, high-durometer silicone rubbber.

Mounts easily with removable 3M adhesive.

They fit perfectly (from 3D laser scanning Apple’s mouse geometry).

Ambidextrous.

Works with Magic Mouse 1 & 2.

Includes an optional XL grip for an even wider hold.

As you can see in the image above, you simply place the Magic Mouse in the MagicGrip and it functions as normal. It’s an interesting idea for people who find the Magic Mouse to be too narrow on its own and I personally know that can be a problem.

MagicGrips are available now from Amazon for $12.99 and ship immediately. What do you think of MagicGrips? Do you find the Magic Mouse to be too narrow on its own? Let us know down in the comments.