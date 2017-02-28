Facebook officially releases new Video app for fourth-gen Apple TV [Gallery]

After announcing its plans for the app earlier this month, Facebook this evening officially released its video-centric app on the fourth-gen Apple TV. Facebook touts the new application as a prime source for the latest and greatest video content and the launch on tvOS comes a day after the app made its debut on select Samsung smart TVs.

In the description for the app, Facebook explains that its new Video app offers a wide-array of content, including videos shared by friends or Pages you follow, live videos from around the world, and various content recommended based on viewing history. Additionally, you can see your viewing history for easy rewatching.

Enjoy Facebook videos on your TV screen. Watch videos from friends and Pages you follow, top live videos, and recommended videos, or revisit favorites that you’ve watched or shared on Facebook. Sit back, relax, and enjoy Facebook videos on TV

Stay up to date on videos shared by your friends and people and Pages you follow

Tune in to popular live videos

Discover new videos with recommendations based on your interests

Catch up on saved videos or revisit favorites you’ve watched or shared

Facebook first announced plans for a Facebook Video app two weeks ago, explaining that the app would offer a new way to enjoy Facebook videos on a bigger screen. Prior to the release of its Video app, Facebook relied on promoting AirPlay from a user’s iOS device as the best way to watch videos from the service on Apple TV. The new application, however, offers a more seamless and integrated solution for fourth-generation Apple TV users.

Additionally, it has recently been rumored that Facebook is in negotiations to stream one Major League Baseball game per week, but nothing has been officially announced in that department as of yet.

The new Facebook Video application can be downloaded from the tvOS App Store right now for free. The app is also appearing in the Featured home page of the tvOS App Store.

What do you think of Facebook’s foray into tvOS applications? Let us know down in the comments.

Thanks, Hussain!