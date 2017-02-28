iCloud experiencing slow performance as AWS outage affecting multiple Internet services

Apple’s system status site currently lists multiple iCloud services as experiencing slower than usual performance for some users.

The performance issues are likely related to a widespread Amazon Web Services interruption that is affecting several Internet services.

Specifically, Apple says that iCloud Backup, iCloud Drive, iCloud Notes, iCloud Web Apps, iWork for iCloud, and Photos are experiencing performance issues.

Earlier today we noted that Apple’s system status site has been redesigned to remove the timeline view and emphasize the last known issue with specific services. You can see how the new design handles ongoing issues as well as recent issues on apple.com/support/systemstatus currently.