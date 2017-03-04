Apple Music’s latest advertisements highlight the best female & male British artists

Apple recently uploaded two new Apple Music advertisements to its U.K. YouTube channel. The ads shared were previously debuted during the Brit Awards last month and highlight the Best British Male and Best British Female award categories.

Both of the new advertisements are narrated by Apple Music’s U.K. head Julie Adenuga. The ads are fast paced, quickly switching between different artists. The ads also highlight specific Apple Music features such as Beats 1, curated playlists, and more. As is usually the case, Apple ends the ad by touting that you can try Apple Music for free for three months.

The best of British music, and beyond. 🏆✨ Press play on the BRITs with exclusive playlists, performances and more. Only on Apple Music.

Both of the new advertisements can be seen below. The pair of ads is soundtracked by One Bit vs Young Animal Hearts song “Outlier.” Let us know what you think of the new ads below.