This week’s top stories: What to expect at Apple’s spring event, iPhone 8 reports, USB-C vs Lightning, new apps & more

In this week’s top stories: What to expect at Apple’s spring event, the latest iPhone 8 reports, USB-C vs Lightning, new apps and much more.

We kick things off this week with our look at everything we know so far about Apple’s upcoming spring iPhone, iPad, and Mac event.

The latest iPhone 8 reports bring word that Apple won’t switch from Lightning to USB-C for the next round of iPhones despite much speculation. AAPL continues hitting record highs. And some notable new apps and updates arrive alongside new iOS and watchOS betas.

Benjamin and Zac discuss the latest in this week’s podcast. And Jeff takes a look at the Matias Wireless Aluminum Keyboard in this week’s top video.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s ‘new’ iPhone launch, Tim Cook’s pro promise, and Lightning vs USB-C for iPhone 8.

