This week’s top stories: What to expect at Apple’s spring event, iPhone 8 reports, USB-C vs Lightning, new apps & more

In this week’s top stories: What to expect at Apple’s spring event, the latest iPhone 8 reports, USB-C vs Lightning, new apps and much more.
We kick things off this week with our look at everything we know so far about Apple’s upcoming spring iPhone, iPad, and Mac event.
The latest iPhone 8 reports bring word that Apple won’t switch from Lightning to USB-C for the next round of iPhones despite much speculation. AAPL continues hitting record highs. And some notable new apps and updates arrive alongside new iOS and watchOS betas.
Benjamin and Zac discuss the latest in this week’s podcast. And Jeff takes a look at the Matias Wireless Aluminum Keyboard in this week’s top video.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
iPhone | iPad |
- Here’s everything we know about Apple’s spring iPhone, iPad, and Mac event
- KGI reports Apple iPhone 8 will not switch to USB-C, internal upgrades will support fast charging
- Apple releases iOS 10.3 beta 4 for iPhone and iPad
- Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks preview the kind of form factor we’re expecting from the iPhone 8
- New Settings UI for Ethernet connectivity available in iOS 10.2 and above [Video]
- Report: iPhone 8 to start mass production in September, featuring Apple-custom ‘built-in’ fingerprint sensor
- Opinion: The time is right for a switch to USB-C in the iPhone 8 & this year’s iPads [Poll]
- AAPL continues hitting record highs as anticipation builds for spring iPad event & iPhone 8
- Apple has 1,000 engineers working on AR, may debut in iPhone 8 – UBS
Apple Watch | AirPods
- Apple releases watchOS 3.2 beta 4 for Apple Watch
- How to customize AirPods by changing double-tap functionality and more
- Tim Cook calls AirPods a ‘cultural phenomenon’ at shareholders meeting
Apps |
- Looking for new iPhone wallpaper? Here are almost 1,000 images to choose from …
- YouTube TV offers big 4 networks & 39 other channels w/ unlimited DVR for $35/month
- Apple gives Home app webpage a facelift, shares new clip highlighting HomeKit features
- AT&T executive talks DirecTV Now’s early performance issues, goals for 2017
- Facebook officially releases new Video app for fourth-gen Apple TV [Gallery]
This week’s top videos |
- The Matias Wireless Aluminum Keyboard is the keyboard Apple should be making [Video]
- A possible AirPort Extreme replacement? Hands-on with the Synology RT2600ac [Video]
- First drone footage since naming of Apple Park shows completed parking garage & more [Video]
Happy Hour Podcast #109 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s ‘new’ iPhone launch, Tim Cook’s pro promise, and Lightning vs USB-C for iPhone 8.
